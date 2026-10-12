Capsicum is a versatile vegetable loved for its flavour and crunch. It is commonly used in dishes such as pulao, vegetable stir-fries and pasta. Its distinctive taste and aroma can instantly enhance a meal. Like many other vegetables, capsicum is often bought in bulk and stored in the refrigerator. However, if it is not stored properly, it can wilt quickly and lose its flavour. Using stale capsicum in your cooking means missing out on the crisp texture and freshness that make it so appealing.





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Signs Of Spoiled Capsicum

If the outer surface feels sticky or damp, the capsicum may be rotting from the inside.

If you notice white mould on the capsicum, discard it immediately.

If the capsicum has become very soft and developed deep wrinkles, it has likely gone bad. Slightly shrivelled capsicum can still be used for cooking, provided it shows no signs of spoilage.

If there are large brown or black spots on the capsicum, especially around the stem, it is best not to consume it.

How To Store Capsicum

When stored correctly, capsicum can stay fresh for 8 to 10 days. Here are some simple ways to store it:

1. Do Not Wash Before Storing

Avoid washing capsicum before placing it in the refrigerator. Excess moisture can speed up spoilage. Wash it only when you are ready to use it.

2. Store In The Vegetable Crisper Drawer

Keep capsicum in the refrigerator's vegetable drawer, where humidity levels are more suitable for preserving freshness.





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3. Use A Paper Towel

Wrap the capsicum loosely in a paper towel before storing it. The paper towel helps absorb excess moisture and keeps the vegetable fresh for longer.

4. Keep It In A Perforated Bag

Store capsicum in a perforated plastic bag or a mesh bag. This allows proper air circulation and helps prevent moisture build-up.

5. Keep Away From Cut Vegetables

Store whole capsicum separately from cut fruits and vegetables. Once cut, vegetables release moisture and can cause capsicum to spoil more quickly.





Pro Tip





If you have already cut a capsicum, store the remaining portion in an airtight container in the refrigerator and use it within two to three days for the best taste and texture.