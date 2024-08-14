Capsicum, also known as bell pepper, is a versatile veggie used in everything from noodles to garnishes and gravies. Found in red, green, and yellow varieties, this vegetable is available year-round but is especially fresh during winter. Packed with potassium, sodium, protein, fibre, and vitamin C, it's not just tasty but healthy too. Eating capsicum can help with weight loss and keep your digestion in check. You can add it to countless dishes, but how you chop it matters. Cutting it the right way is key to getting the best flavour and making your food look good. So, let's talk cutting techniques.





Here Are 5 Tips for Cutting Capsicum For Different Dishes:

1. Remove the seeds first:

Start by cutting off the top and bottom of the capsicum. Once that's done, take your knife and rotate it around the middle of the pepper. Doing this will separate the core, and with it, the seeds, making it easy to remove them in one go.

2. For noodles:

Capsicum adds great taste and colour to noodles, but you've got to cut it into julienne (thin strips) for even cooking. Roughly chopping the capsicum leads to uneven cooking, with some pieces ending up raw. For perfect noodles, always go for thin, uniform strips that cook through nicely.

For gravies or sabzi:

Capsicum is a star in mixed veggies or kadhai paneer, and cutting it into cubes is the best approach for these dishes. When making gravies like Shahi Paneer, chopping the capsicum into pieces allows it to cook evenly with the spices and blend smoothly when puréed. This makes for a silky, flavorful gravy.

For salads:

Capsicum works wonders in salads, but big cubes won't do the trick here. You'll want to chop it finely. Start by slicing off the sides, then take a piece and cut it lengthwise into four or five strips. Stack them together, and chop finely with a sharp knife for best results.

Final Tip:

Always use a sharp knife when cutting capsicum. This ensures that the vegetable slices smoothly without resistance, but be sure to handle that sharp knife with care!



