What is the first dish that comes to your mind when we say chicken? Is it the chicken tikka, butter chicken, chilli chicken or maybe kebabs? Well, there is no end to the list of all the chicken dishes that we can make. Whether it is in gravy, curry or tikka, the soft and succulent grilled chicken has certainly made a mark on our hearts. But if you want to try something new with this ingredient, then you should definitely try cooking an indulgent and rich Kashmiri chicken kofta that will give you a burst of flavour in every bite!





As you can tell by the name, this dish comes from Kashmir, and it is slow-cooked in a delicious spicy gravy with herbs and yoghurt and, of course, chicken balls. The Kashmiri chicken koftas are perfect for the time when you want to have something lip-smacking and fiery. Pair this dish with roti or naan, chutney and onions for maximum Indulgence! So, without waiting any further, let us get into the recipe of this dish.

Here Is The Recipe Of Kashmiri Chicken Kofta | Kashmiri Chicken Kofta Recipe

Ingredients

For keema

1 bowl of chicken keema

1 tbsp of red chilli powder





1 tbsp of garam masala





1 tbsp of dhaniya masala





1/2 tbsp turmeric powder





Salt as per taste





1 egg





For gravy

1 bay leaf and two cloves.





1/2 tbsp jeera





a pinch of jeera





1 tbsp red chilli powder





1 tbsp of ginger





1 tbsp of garam masala





1/2 cup of dahi





Salt as per taste

Steps:

To make this dish, first add chicken keema in a bowl with green chillies, ginger-garlic paste, egg, and masalas. Mix this well. Keep this in the fridge for an hour. Then form small balls out of it and fry.





Then in a pan, add hard spices with chilli powder, ground fennel, ginger, cumin, garam masala and salt with water and mix. Once it starts boiling, throw in some yoghurt and keep stirring.





Throw in chicken balls and cook on low flame for 10 minutes.





Make this dish and enjoy! Let us know how you liked the taste of it!



