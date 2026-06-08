If you want to cook a tasty meal without spending too much time in the kitchen, Rajasthani Papad Ki Sabji is a great option. This traditional dish from Rajasthan is loved for its simplicity, distinct flavour, and quick preparation. It is made using roasted or fried papads cooked in a flavourful yoghurt-based gravy and uses only a few basic ingredients that are usually available at home. Papad Ki Sabji was first created in desert regions where fresh vegetables were not always easy to find, making it a practical and flavourful solution. Even today, it continues to be a popular comfort dish in many homes. Whether paired with roti, paratha, or steamed rice, it can easily turn a simple weekday meal into something satisfying with very little effort.

Why It Is So Popular

Papad Ki Sabji is widely enjoyed because it is quick to prepare and perfect for busy weekdays when there is little time to cook. It uses simple pantry ingredients, so you do not need to plan much in advance or shop for special items. The combination of yoghurt, spices, and papad creates a rich and authentic Rajasthani flavour that feels comforting and homely. It is also a great choice when fresh vegetables are not available, offering a filling meal without much effort. Its versatility makes it even more appealing, as it pairs well with different types of Indian breads as well as rice dishes.





Also Read: Dal Bati Churma: Rajasthani Cuisine's Quintessential Dish

How To Make Rajasthani Papad Ki Sabji

Ingredients

4-5 papads

1 cup fresh yoghurt

1 tablespoon oil or ghee

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 pinch asafoetida (hing)

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

Salt to taste

2 cups water

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Recipe Method





Step 1: Prepare the Papads





Roast or lightly fry the papads until crisp. Break them into medium-sized pieces and keep them aside.





Step 2: Whisk the Yoghurt





In a bowl, whisk the yoghurt until smooth. Add turmeric, coriander powder, red chilli powder, and a little water to prevent curdling.





Step 3: Prepare the Tempering





Heat oil or ghee in a pan. Add cumin seeds and asafoetida, allowing them to release their aroma.





Step 4: Cook the Gravy





Pour the yoghurt mixture into the pan and cook on low heat while stirring continuously. Add water and let the gravy simmer gently.





Step 5: Add the Papads





Once the gravy thickens slightly, add the broken papad pieces. Cook for a few minutes so they absorb the flavours.





Step 6: Garnish and Serve





Adjust the seasoning if needed. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with roti, bajra roti, or steamed rice.