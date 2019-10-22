Easy Snack Recipe: Use Your Leftover Paneer For This Toothsome Paneer and Vegetable Cutlet

These cutlets are rich, flavourful and wholesome.

Let's take a moment to appreciate the presence of paneer or cottage cheese in our lives. It is undoubtedly one of the most versatile ingredients in our pantry. You can stuff it into parathas, cook it in curries, or you can even make desserts out of it. The milky delight can be crumbled and used in a number of snacks as well. In fact, it can help spruce up your mundane snacks by taking their flavour game a notch higher. Don't like your plain ol' aloo sandwich? Throw in some paneer crumbs and you are good to go. Do you think your sprout salad is getting too monotonous, perhaps adding a few chunks of paneer can help!





This recipe of paneer and vegetable cutlet by Mumbai-based blogger and YouTuber Alpa Modi is sure to tickle your taste buds. These cutlets are rich, flavourful and wholesome. You can pack them for picnics, serve them at your next house party or pair them with your evening tea. These crispy cutlets are sure to strike a chord with kids too. If you have leftover paneer, this is an ideal way to use it. Since it is fried, we would advise that you consume it in moderation. The quick appetiser serves as an ideal party snack as well. Serve it with ketchup, or mint chutney for best culinary experience.







Here's the recipe video of paneer and vegetable cutlet that was posted on the YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. Let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.















