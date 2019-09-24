Watch: How To Make Dhaba-Style Paneer Tikka Masala At Home (Recipe Inside)

Paneer Tikka Masala Recipe Video

Paneer is one of the most common foods that is used in various culinary preparations in India. You see them in curries, sandwiches, salads and soups, and you know that you have a winner already. Also known as cottage cheese, paneer is on everyone's list when it comes to delicious, protein-rich vegetarian foods. The best part is that cooking paneer is not that difficult at all. If you are adding it to your curry, then prepare the curry first and you can add paneer cubes in the end. While some still prefer to tawa-roast paneer before adding it to their curries, there are a few who like raw paneer in their curries. It mainly depends on how simple or fancy you want your paneer recipe to be.





If you are looking for a delicious, easy-to-make paneer dish to be one of the highlights of your party menu, then you have come to the right place. We have an interesting paneer recipe that will not only be ready within 10 minutes but will also tantalise your taste buds. We are talking about dhaba-style paneer tikka masala.





The recipe of paneer tikka masala is shared by famous YouTube chef Manjula Jain on her channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. In her recipe, Manjula has used basic and simple ingredients that can be easily found in your kitchen cabinet. Pair this decadent paneer dish with any bread of your choice.

Watch: How To Make Dhaba-Style Paneer Tikka Masala At Home









