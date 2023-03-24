We know how much you adore tomatoes in your salads, sandwiches, and cooking, but let's be real, sometimes it is not possible to finish them all before they turn into a squishy mess. This feeling of frustration when our tomatoes start to go bad before we consume them does not do any good. But fret not. We've rounded up some foolproof ways to keep our humble tomatoes fresh for longer. Say goodbye to the guilt of tossing out spoiled tomatoes and hello to a whole new world of flavourful possibilities! These quick and easy ways to store tomatoes will have your taste buds thanking you for days. Let's dive in!





Also Read: Kitchen Tips: 6 Interesting Ways To Store Lemons And Keep Them Fresh

Here Are 5 Easy Ways To Preserve Tomatoes And Extend Their Shelf Life:

1. Frozen Tomatoes

Freezing tomatoes is a simple and convenient way to preserve them for later use. Start by half-slitting the tomatoes from the back and removing the top. Boil them in water for ten minutes to loosen the skin, then peel the skin off and let them cool. You can chop them or make a puree, then store them in an airtight container in the freezer. Frozen tomatoes can last for weeks and are perfect for use in soups, stews, sauces, and more.

2. Sieved Tomatoes

Sieved tomatoes, or passata, are smooth tomato puree without seeds and skin. They add sweetness and tanginess to soups and gravies and are easy to make at home. Follow the same process as for frozen tomatoes, then chop and cook the tomatoes until soft and mushy. Sieve the puree to remove the seeds and preserve the juice and pulp in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Use tomato puree in any dish and enhance the flavours. Photo Credit: istock

3. Sundried Tomatoes

Sundried tomatoes are a natural way to dehydrate and dry tomatoes to increase their shelf life. They are perfect for use in salads, pasta and pizzas, or infused in oil to enhance flavours. Start by washing, cleaning, and slicing the tomatoes thinly. Sprinkle sea salt on top and place them in the hot sun to dry for 1-2 weeks, bringing them inside at night to avoid moisture and rain.





Also Read: Kitchen Hack: 5 Simple Tips To Store Amla For An Increased Shelf Life

4. Fermented Cherry Tomatoes

Fermented cherry tomatoes are packed with flavour and are easy to make at home. Mix two cups of water and one tablespoon of salt together, then place two cups of cherry tomatoes in a jar and pour the salty water mix over them. You can add garlic cloves and basil leaves to enrich the flavour. Let the mixture sit for a few days until you see the water turn a slightly orange colour.

Use a glass jar to store cheery tomatoes. Photo Credit: istock

5. Tomato Powder

Tomato powder is a versatile addition to any dish and is packed with flavour. Start by washing the tomatoes and removing the stem. Slice them as thinly as possible, then dry them by sun-drying or baking in an oven at a medium temperature until they are crisp. Break the dry slices into small pieces and grind them into fine powder, which can be stored in a glass jar.





These five methods are easy and convenient ways to preserve tomatoes at home and extend their shelf life. Try them out and let us know in the comment section which method you found most helpful!