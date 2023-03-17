Plant-based food items tend to spoil quite quickly. However, if stored properly, they can be used for a long time. The key is to know the correct measures to store them. One such food item is Amla, also popularly known as the Indian gooseberry. It is a seasonal food that is available in the market for a short duration. People typically wish to store it for months since it is high in vitamin C and offers a number of health advantages, including improving immunity, boosting healthy digestion, supporting liver health, and regulating blood sugar. To help you out, we have come up with different ways you can store amla.





Here Are 5 Simple Tips To Store Amla For An Increased Shelf Life:

1. Grease Them Up

This is an old method for storing amla. If you have a good quantity of amla, it's suggested to grease them up or, in simple words, oil up the amla. Firstly, wash the fresh batch of amla and dry them with a cloth. Now take a few drops of mustard oil in your hands and apply it properly on the amla, one by one. Once done, keep them in a plastic bag and store them in the refrigerator.

2. Use Air Tight Containers

Air-tight containers are the best way to store food items for a long duration. They work well for storing pulses, spices, and cookies, as well as fresh gooseberries. To store fresh gooseberries in an air-tight container, simply wash them and dry them with a kitchen towel, then place them in the container and store them in the refrigerator.





3. Boil and Store

Boiling and storing is a simple technique that can help extend the shelf life of gooseberries. To use this technique, start by de-seeding the gooseberries. Then boil them in water for 10-15 minutes. After boiling, dry the gooseberries and place them in the sun for a day or two until they are fully sundried. Once the gooseberries are fully dried, store them in an air-tight container.

4. Make Amla Powder

Making dry powder from amla is another way to extend its shelf life. Amla powder can be added to water and consumed as a drink, or added to vegetables to enhance their flavour. To make amla powder, follow the boiling and storing steps above. Once the amla is dry and hard, grind it into a fine powder using a grinder. Then store the powder in an air-tight container.

5. Amla Candies

Amla candies, also known as Amla Murabba, are a popular Indian candy made from gooseberries. This sweet and savoury candy is a great way to make amla more tasty and appealing, especially for kids. To make amla candies, boil the gooseberries and sundry them. Then add a generous amount of sugar to the gooseberries to preserve them for several months. For the full recipe, click here.

By using these techniques, you can extend the shelf life of amla for weeks or even months, and they don't take more than 15 to 30 minutes to complete.