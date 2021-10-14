We are always looking for delicious and fun snacks to pair with our evening chai. What we most enjoy with our chai is a crispy and fried snack! Samosa fits the description; but one can get tired of eating samosa every other day. So, what other recipes can we experiment with? This is one conundrum that we face almost every other day. We have found a delicious snack that is crispy, fried and, as an added bonus, tastes delicious - egg cutlet! Now you can enjoy the protein benefits of an egg through a crispy cutlet. This easy egg cutlet recipe will help you make a yummy snack that will make your chai even tastier.





Egg cutlet is a South Indian snack recipe right from the Malabar coast of Kerala. Boiled eggs are prepared in a spicy potato-based masala that is coated in breadcrumbs and deep-fried to get crunchy yummy eggs. You will get the spicy flavours of the coast in a delicious snack.

Boiled eggs for egg cutlet.

How To Make Egg Cutlet:

Make a masala by heating coconut oil and adding onion, ginger, garlic, green chillies, curry leaves, salt, pepper and garam masala.





Cut the boiled eggs into halves and remove the yolk.





Mix in the egg yolks, boiled potatoes in the masala. Add coriander leaves and salt, knead them well with your fingers. Make small balls out of the filling and place them in the egg white.





Whisk together raw yolk with turmeric powder, red chilli powder and salt. Dip each egg in this mixture and roll them in breadcrumbs. Deep fry the coated eggs till they turn golden brown.





Serve these delicious egg cutlets with some ketchup and kids will love this snack!





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Egg Cutlet.





Sounds easy, right? What are you waiting for? Recreate these scrumptious egg cutlets at home! Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it.