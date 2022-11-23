As Delhiites, nothing impresses us more than some mouth-melting butter chicken, velvety dal makhani and hot parathas! We are always on the hunt for the best place to have these North Indian delicacies within this city. There is tough competition among restaurants that take pride in serving the best North Indian cuisine but only a few can truly live up to the expectations! We decided to give one such restaurant a taste test and let us tell you about our foodie experience.





We reviewed Dhaba 1986, a restaurant that takes pride in bringing the Punjabi highway Dhaba experience to you. The ambience of the restaurant is a modern spin on the typical Dhaba, with a pop of colour that gives it a young and energetic vibe.

Tikkas and Kebabs

We started with some mouth-watering North Indian starters. We tried Galouti Kebabs, Mutton Seekh Kebab, Murgh Malai Tikka, Highway Chicken Tikka and Amritsari Macchi. The Galouti Kebab was tender and melted in our mouths the moment we took a bite! The Amritsari Macchi was crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, just how we like it. The Murgh Malai tikka was tender, creamy and soft. The Mutton Seekh Kebabs were masaledaar. Last but not the least, the Highway Chicken Tikka was spicy and juicy. All these classic snacks were paired excellently with pudina chutney and onions.

Dal Makhani

After the lavish spread, we didn't forget about the main course! From the menu, we chose the classic Butter Chicken, Dal Dhaba and the staff's recommendation Chitta Butter Chicken. As a butter chicken fan, I was highly impressed by their creamy and tangy take on the classic chicken curry! The Chitta Butter Chicken took me by a pleasant surprise, imagine a creamy and juicy curry without any of the tomatoey tang. If you are someone who prefers mellow spice, then this is the right choice. The Dal Dhaba, or what we know as the dal makhani, was everything one expects from this luscious dal. We paired our meal with classic breads like Dhabe Di Roti, Lachcha Paratha and Pudina Paratha.

Chitta Butter Chicken

Overall, I had a wonderful time reviewing the food at Dhaba 1986. The North Indian restaurant is excellent for you and your family to enjoy North Indian food within the city. My personal favourites from the menu were the Galouti Kebabs, Amritsari Macchi and the Butter Chicken.





Where: DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, Delhi





Price for Two: INR 1500