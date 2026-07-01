Rainy weather has a way of making crispy, freshly fried snacks even more irresistible. Among the many monsoon favourites, bread pakoda continues to be a popular choice in homes across India. Adding a flavourful layer of green chutney and soft paneer gives this classic snack a delicious twist. The crisp golden coating, spicy chutney, and creamy paneer filling create a perfect combination that pairs wonderfully with a hot cup of masala tea. Whether you are planning an evening snack, hosting guests, or simply craving comfort food on a rainy day, this chutney paneer bread pakoda is easy to make and highly satisfying. The best part is that it uses everyday kitchen ingredients while delivering café-style flavours at home.





Also Read: 5 Simple Tips That Keep Pakodas Soft Even After Adding Them To Kadhi

Why Bread Pakoda Remains A Favourite Snack

1. Perfect for Rainy Days

Its crispy exterior and warm filling make it one of the most popular snacks during the monsoon season.





2. Easy on the Pocket





Bread pakoda is made with simple and affordable ingredients that are easily available in most kitchens.





3. Can Be Made in Many Ways





You can customise the filling with paneer, potatoes, cheese, or mixed vegetables to suit your taste.





4. Crispy and Flavourful





The crunchy besan coating and soft filling create a delicious contrast in every bite.





5. Great for Any Occasion





From evening tea-time to casual get-togethers, bread pakoda is always a crowd favourite.

How To Make Chutney Paneer Bread Pakoda At Home This Monsoon

Ingredients

8 bread slices

200 g paneer, cut into slices

4 tablespoons green chutney

2 cups gram flour (besan)

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon carom seeds (ajwain)

Salt to taste

A pinch of baking soda (optional)

Water as required

Oil for deep frying

Method





Step 1





In a mixing bowl, combine gram flour, turmeric, red chilli powder, carom seeds, salt, baking soda, and enough water to make a smooth, lump-free batter.





Step 2





Spread green chutney evenly on one bread slice. Place paneer slices over it and cover with another bread slice. Press gently to secure the sandwich.





Step 3





Heat oil in a deep frying pan over a medium flame until it is hot enough for frying.





Step 4





Dip each prepared sandwich into the gram flour batter, ensuring it is coated evenly on all sides.





Step 5





Carefully place the coated sandwich into the hot oil and fry until both sides become crisp and golden brown.





Step 6





Transfer the bread pakodas to a plate lined with kitchen paper to absorb excess oil. Serve hot with mint chutney, tomato ketchup, and a steaming cup of masala chai.





Freshly prepared chutney paneer bread pakoda offers the perfect combination of crunch, spice, and creamy goodness. It is a simple homemade snack that can make any rainy evening feel extra special.