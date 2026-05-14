Kadhi is one of the most comforting and flavourful dishes in Indian cuisine, and soft pakodas make it even more enjoyable. Many people struggle to make pakodas that stay soft after being added to kadhi. At times, they turn hard, dry, or too oily, which affects the overall taste of the dish. The secret to perfect pakodas lies in the batter consistency, frying method, and soaking technique. With the right approach, you can prepare pakodas that are light, fluffy, and blend well with the kadhi. Whether you are cooking for family or guests, these easy tips will help you make soft, restaurant-style pakodas at home without much effort.





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Simple Tips for Soft Pakodas

1. Whisk the Batter Well

The batter is the base of soft pakodas. Always whisk the gram flour batter for a few minutes until it becomes light and airy. This step adds air to the mixture, helping the pakodas turn soft and fluffy from the inside after frying.





2. Use the Right Water Consistency





Adding the correct amount of water is important for a smooth batter. If it is too thick, the pakodas may turn dense and hard. A medium-thick consistency works best, allowing them to cook evenly and stay soft for longer.





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3. Fry on Medium Heat





Pakodas should always be fried on medium heat instead of high heat. Frying on very high heat can make them crisp on the outside but undercooked inside. Medium heat ensures even cooking and gives them a soft texture with a light golden colour.





4. Avoid Overcrowding While Frying





Do not add too many pakodas to the oil at once. Overcrowding drops the oil temperature and affects even cooking. Frying in small batches helps maintain the right texture, keeping pakodas soft from the inside and evenly cooked.





5. Soak and Simmer in Kadhi





After frying, place the pakodas in warm water for a few minutes. This helps remove extra oil and softens them. Gently squeeze out the excess water, then add them to the kadhi and let them simmer. This process allows the pakodas to absorb the tangy and spiced flavours, making them soft, juicy, and delicious.





Soft pakodas can make your kadhi taste truly comforting and rich. By following these simple tips, you can easily prepare soft, fluffy pakodas that melt in the mouth and enhance the overall taste of your homemade kadhi.