Tudkiya Bhaat is a traditional rice dish from the hill state of Himachal Pradesh. Known for its comforting taste and wholesome ingredients, this one-pot meal is deeply rooted in local food culture. Unlike plain boiled rice, Tudkiya Bhaat is cooked slowly with lentils, yoghurt, ghee, and mild spices, giving it a rich yet balanced flavour.





This dish is often prepared during special occasions, community gatherings, and family meals. It reflects the simplicity of mountain cooking, where everyday ingredients are used thoughtfully to create food that is both filling and nourishing. Warm, soft, and gently spiced, Tudkiya Bhaat is comfort food at its best and carries the warmth of Himachali hospitality in every bite.





Also Read: How To Make Traditional Bihari Sattu Bhaat At Home

What Makes Tudkiya Bhaat Special

It combines rice, lentils, and yoghurt in one pot, making it a complete meal

Mild, traditional spices give it a distinct Himachali taste

Slow cooking enhances both texture and flavour

It reflects the simplicity and richness of mountain cuisine

Wholesome ingredients make it nourishing and easy to digest

How To Make Tudkiya Bhaat

Ingredients

1 cup basmati rice

1/2 cup split lentils (moong or masoor)

1 cup yoghurt (curd)

2 tablespoons ghee

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

2-3 cloves

1 small cinnamon stick

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

3-4 cups water

Fresh coriander for garnish

Method





Step 1: Wash and soak





Rinse the rice and lentils thoroughly under running water. Soak them together for 20-30 minutes. This helps ensure even cooking and improves the final texture.





Also Read: Metkut + Rice + Ghee = Ultimate Comfort Meal! How To Make Maharashtrian Metkut Bhaat





Step 2: Heat the ghee





Heat ghee in a deep pan or pressure cooker over a medium flame. Add cumin seeds, cloves, cinnamon, and bay leaf. Let the spices release their aroma.





Step 3: Add yoghurt and spices





Lower the heat. Add the yoghurt slowly, stirring continuously to prevent curdling. Mix in turmeric and salt, and cook gently until well combined.





Step 4: Add rice and lentils





Drain the soaked rice and lentils, then add them to the pan. Stir well so the grains are evenly coated with the spiced yoghurt mixture.





Step 5: Cook the dish





Add water and bring to a boil. Cover and cook on low heat until the rice and lentils are soft and have absorbed the flavours. If using a pressure cooker, cook for 2-3 whistles.





Step 6: Garnish and serve





Once cooked, gently fluff the rice. Garnish with fresh coriander and an extra drizzle of ghee if you like. Serve hot.





Tudkiya Bhaat is best enjoyed fresh and is often paired with tangy chutneys or simple side dishes. Its comforting taste, gentle spices, and nourishing ingredients make it a timeless favourite in Himachali homes.