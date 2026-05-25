In a big boost for fruit growers in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Railways has started the season's first special parcel van service carrying fresh Kashmiri cherries from Jammu to Mumbai. The move will help this fruit reach one of India's biggest markets in just 33 hours. The first consignment of the season was loaded on Sunday. It carried around 12 tonnes of premium-quality cherries packed in nearly 966 boxes.

Kashmiri Cherries Get Express Delivery To Mumbai

This special parcel van will be attached to the Jammu Tawi-Bandra Terminus Vivek Express, which is scheduled to leave Jammu at 5:45 am on Monday. If all goes as planned, the cherries will reach Mumbai's Bandra Terminus in around 33 hours. That speed is extremely important because cherries are one of the most delicate fruits grown in Kashmir.

By cutting travel time and making transport smoother, the railways are helping growers send their fruit safely to large markets. So far, 28 parcel van bookings have already been registered from Jammu and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra stations for more cherry consignments to Mumbai.





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Officials said more such trips are planned in the coming weeks as cherry harvesting picks up across Kashmir. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Jammu Division, Uchit Singhal, said cherries are highly perishable and reaching faraway markets on time has always been a challenge for growers and traders. He said Indian Railways has made special arrangements this season, and enough parcel van space has been kept ready to meet demand.





Earlier this season, nearly 18 tonnes of cherries had already been sent to Mumbai through railway services, showing that the system is already helping growers. This initiative is expected to strengthen Jammu and Kashmir's horticulture economy by reducing spoilage, lowering transport risks and connecting local farmers to bigger national markets.

Why Are Kashmiri Cherries So Famous?

Kashmiri cherries are among the most loved fruits of the summer season. They are grown mainly in the Shopian, Baramulla, Budgam and Ganderbal districts. The fruit is harvested from mid-May to early July, making it a short seasonal delicacy that people wait for every year. What makes these cherries stand out is their bright, glossy red colour and sweet-tangy flavour.





Jammu and Kashmir produces more than 95 per cent of India's commercial cherry production, making it the country's biggest cherry-growing region. The Valley is known for several special varieties, including small and sweet Mishri, firm and juicy Double, soft Makhmali, and glossy Italy. Other varieties include Siya, Jaddi, Vishkan and Stella, each loved for its unique taste and texture.





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Kashmiri cherries are not just beautiful and tasty, they are also packed with nutrients. They are rich in vitamins A and C, antioxidants, calcium, phosphorus and manganese. They also contain melatonin, which may help improve sleep, and their antioxidants are believed to help reduce inflammation and support overall health.





People enjoy them fresh, dried, in desserts, juices and even jams. But for most cherry lovers, nothing beats eating them fresh straight from the box. And now, with this new 33-hour rail express service, Mumbai is getting Kashmiri cherries faster than ever before.