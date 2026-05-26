Healthy eating does not have to be boring, especially when you can enjoy tasty Indian recipes that are both filling and nutritious. Cheela is one of the best choices for people trying to lose weight because it is light, protein-rich, and easy to prepare. Made with healthy flours, lentils, oats, and fresh vegetables, cheela keeps you full for longer and helps control unhealthy cravings. It is also a great breakfast or dinner option for busy days. By adding colourful vegetables and nutrient-rich ingredients, you can make cheela even healthier and more flavourful. From spinach to beetroot and broccoli, there are many creative ways to prepare this wholesome dish. Here are six healthy cheela recipes that are perfect for a balanced and weight-loss-friendly diet.





Also Read: High-Protein Diet: How To Make Your Besan Cheela Protein-Rich

6 Healthy Cheela Recipes For Weight Loss

1. Besan Cheela with Vegetables

Besan cheela made with gram flour, onions, tomatoes, capsicum, and coriander is rich in protein and fibre. This nutritious mix supports digestion and keeps you energised throughout the day.





2. Palak Cheela





Palak cheela is made with spinach purée, gram flour, and mild spices for a healthy meal. Spinach is full of iron and vitamins that help boost metabolism and overall health during weight loss.





3. Ragi Cheela with Veggies





Ragi cheela made with finger millet flour and chopped vegetables is a filling and healthy option. Ragi is rich in calcium and fibre, which help maintain digestion and control hunger for longer.





4. Beetroot Cheela





Beetroot cheela is colourful, tasty, and packed with antioxidants and key nutrients. Its natural sweetness gives a unique flavour while supporting healthy blood circulation and immunity.





5. Oats Cheela with Mixed Vegetables





Oats cheela prepared with oat flour, carrots, onions, and capsicum is perfect for a low-calorie diet. It is high in fibre, which improves digestion and reduces unnecessary snacking.





6. Broccoli Cheela





Broccoli cheela is a modern, healthy twist rich in vitamins, minerals, and fibre. When combined with besan or wheat flour, it becomes a nutritious dish that supports weight management.





Healthy cheela recipes are a simple and delicious way to enjoy nutritious meals without compromising on taste. These vegetable-rich cheelas are light, satisfying, and ideal for anyone looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle and support weight loss naturally.