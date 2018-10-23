Ever Tried Blue Dimsums? Head To North Campus To Savour This Vibrant Delight

Highlights This one's for all the dimsum lovers out there

Housefull Cafe Lounge in GTB Nagar is dishing out quirky dimsums

The blue dimsums look immensely appetising

Dimsum lovers, this one's for you. If you have a special liking for dimsums and end up looking for these delectable delights every time you go to any Asian restaurant, then this article is just for you. Housefull Cafe Lounge in GTB Nagar is a quaint little cafe that is dishing out quirky varieties of dimsums. Talking about quirky dimsums, one such interesting item on their menu is blue dimsum. Yes, you read that right! These blue-coloured delights are not only immensely appetising to the eyes but to the palate as well. The blue dimsums come with a generous filling of wild mushrooms and bokchoy, which add to the culinary experience. The blue dimsums at this cafe are a perfect treat for all the vegetarians out there.



What makes this delight different from the usual lot is its presentation and, of course, flavourful stuffing. When it comes to dimsums, this delicacy is undoubtedly a welcome variation. But wait, this doesn't mean in any way that there's nothing on offer for non-vegetarians. Non-veg lovers have a variety of colourful options to choose from as well. The chicken sui mai dimsum are yellow in colour; whereas, the spicy schezwan dimsums are red in colour. Spice junkies can lay their hands on this one!





You can make your plate even more vibrant by ordering corn and chives yellow dimsums and veg sui mai green dimsums. Oh, and there's crystal white chicken and coriander dimsums as well. This place is a perfect hangout spot, where you can spend some fun time with your squad.



So, the next time you crave for some dimsums, treat your palate with something new and exciting by savouring these vibrant and colourful delights. Happy Eating!



What: Housefull Cafe Lounge

Where: 2509, 3rd floor, Hudson Lane, GTB Nagar, Delhi University-GTB Nagar, New Delhi

When: 12 PM - 12 AM

Cost For Two: INR 1,500

Speciality: Wild Mushroom and Bokchoy Crystal Blue Dimsum









