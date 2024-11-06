As the weather in Delhi has begun to cool down, it's the perfect time to step out and explore new culinary experiences around the city. With the change in season, many of Delhi's best restaurants have introduced fresh, seasonal menus that are sure to excite your taste buds. Along with newly opened spots, you can enjoy unique cocktails, nostalgic brunch offerings, and more. We've rounded up a list of our top picks for you to explore. Save this guide for your next November and December foodie outing!

Here Are The Best New Menus To Try In Delhi-NCR:

1. Dhaba

Dhaba Estd 1986 has launched a special Sharab & Kebab menu, available from October 15th to November 15th, 2024. Inspired by Bollywood and the rustic charm of Indian highway dhabas, the menu blends classic Indian kebabs with modern twists. Created by chefs Kartik and Ravi Saxena, it features dishes like Dohri Seekh Kebab, Khatti Sunheri Chaapein, and Zaituni Paneer Tikka. Seafood fans can try the Tawa Machli Smoked Bharta. Signature cocktails like Smoked G&T and Salt Lime Rickey pair perfectly with these bold flavours, making it a festive culinary experience.

Where: Connaught Place, Aerocity, Cyberhub, Ambience Gurgaon, Vasant Kunj, and Mall of India

Photo Credit: Dhaba



2. Mesa, Kitchen & Bar

Mesa, Kitchen & Bar, located in New Delhi's Aerocity, has introduced a fresh new menu that highlights international flavours with a touch of sophistication. Featuring dishes like Wild Mushroom & Porcini Soup, Pedron Pepper Chill Skewer, and Baked Brie Torch, the menu caters to both vegetarian and non-vegetarian tastes, with standouts such as Rare-Seared Tuna Tataki and Shaksouka-Inspired Lamb Meatballs. Each dish is carefully crafted with fresh ingredients, complemented by an exceptional wine and cocktail selection that enhances the dining experience.

Where: Ground Floor, Worldmark 3, Aerocity, New Delhi

Photo Credit: Mesa

3. ASPER

ASPER, a new addition to Gurugram's dining scene, invites guests to explore its fresh menu in a Parisian-inspired setting. Offering a curated European and Middle Eastern lunch selection by day, it transforms into a sophisticated cocktail bar at night. The innovative cocktail menu, with drinks like Dolce & Banana and Night Shift, pairs perfectly with bold dishes such as Chicken Shawarma Turkish Pie and Saffron Corn Gnocchi. The vibrant, visually striking space enhances the dining experience, blending modern design with a warm, inviting atmosphere.

Where: Ground Floor, Global Gateway Tower A, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Sikanderpur, Sector 26, Gurugram

Photo Credit: ASPER