Dal chawal, rajma chawal, biryani, fried rice - the list of our favourite rice dishes goes on and on. This implies that Indian households cook a lot of rice, almost every day. And leftovers are more common than we realise. Unlike uncooked rice, cooked rice is susceptible to quick contamination. Therefore, it's crucial to store it carefully to prevent foodborne illnesses. Always cool down cooked rice promptly and store it in an airtight container to avoid contamination. According to the USDA, cooked rice should be kept at 5 degrees Celsius or less. Additionally, remember to reheat it thoroughly before consumption.





How long should you store cooked rice in the refrigerator?

Gut Health and Ayurveda Coach Dimple Jangda reveals in an Instagram post that cooked rice should be stored in the fridge for no more than 24 hours. She credits The National Health Service (NHS) UK website for this recommendation, stating that rice kept in the fridge should be eaten within 24 hours and never reheated more than once.



Why is it important to store cooked rice properly?

Uncooked rice often contains spores of Bacillus cereus, a bacteria that can cause food poisoning. These bacteria can survive even after the rice is cooked and can grow rapidly if the rice is left at room temperature for too long. Even if the cooked rice is refrigerated, humidity and moisture can create an environment conducive to mould growth. The bacteria can produce toxins that can lead to food poisoning.

What is fried rice syndrome?

Fried rice syndrome refers to food poisoning caused by Bacillus cereus. This type of bacteria forms spores that release harmful toxins.

What types of rice are at risk?

Both brown and white rice can contain Bacillus cereus spores. Mold can also grow on rice, appearing as black, green, or white powdery substances. The most common mould on rice is Aspergillus oryzae, which can cause gastrointestinal discomfort.





What conditions promote mould growth on rice?

Mould thrives in specific conditions, including:

Lack of natural sunlight

Humidity levels above 55%

Ambient temperatures between 60 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit

A source of nutrients

What are the risks of consuming mouldy rice?

Mould can produce mycotoxins, such as aflatoxins, which can cause gastrointestinal discomfort, vomiting, diarrhoea, and even liver damage.



Can both mould and bacteria grow on cooked rice? Yes, it's possible for both mould and bacteria to grow on cooked rice. The bacteria can survive the cooking process and multiply if left at room temperature. Additionally, certain mould strains can thrive in colder environments.



What are the health risks associated with consuming mouldy or contaminated rice?

Consuming mouldy or contaminated rice can lead to various illnesses, including food poisoning, characterized by vomiting, diarrhoea, chills, muscle fatigue, and stomach cramps. Aflatoxins, produced by mould strains like Aspergillus flavus and Aspergillus parasiticus, are cancer-causing toxins. In lower doses, they can cause gastrointestinal discomfort, nausea, headaches, and breathing difficulties.



How can you prevent food poisoning from cooked rice?

Serve cooked rice immediately.

Cool leftover rice rapidly in cold water before storing them in the fridge.

Store cooked rice in the fridge for no more than 24 hours.

Reheat rice thoroughly before consuming.

Discard any cooked rice with visible mould.



By following these guidelines, you can significantly reduce the risk of food poisoning associated with cooked rice.











