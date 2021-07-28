When the mid-week blues hit hard and you don't have the energy to juggle work and personal life - all you can wish for is a warm plate of home-cooked meal waiting for you at the end of the day. But most of us are not that lucky and all that is waiting for us is leftover food from the same meal we had last, and that's not a very exciting site, to be honest. And as you slowly walk towards the kitchen and unwillingly warm-up the same old dal chawal, voila, you come across this article which has 5 recipes in it to make delicious meals out of leftover rice. From Zafrani pulao to curd rice, these meals will cut your cooking time by half because all you need is leftover rice and some basic ingredients.

Don't go for the simple dal chawal, spice up your meal by making a new dish out of the leftover rice

(Also read : How To Make Quick And Easy Chicken Fried Rice In 30 Minutes)

Here is a list of 5 meals you can make with leftover rice :

1. Vegetable fried rice :

A very simple and easy recipe, which only requires a couple of chopped vegetables, leftover rice and you are done. Fry everything together and serve with a curry or chutney of your choice. Read the recipe here.

2. Curd rice :

This south Indian delicacy has been one of our favourite leftover rice meals for a long time. Easy to make, all it requires is curd, mustard seeds, curry leaves and some rice. The curd and curry leaf used in this help with gut problems and even keep you cool in those summer days, give it a try, read the recipe here.

You can add pomegranates, peanuts and coriander to enhance this simple curd rice

3. Vagherela Chawal:

A quick and easy Gujarati dish, this recipe tastes quite like the flavorful biryani, but with much less effort. Make this and serve it with raita or a curry of your choice, read the recipe here.





4. Burnt garlic mushroom fried rice:

This Indo-Chinese rice dish is a sough-after in all restaurants, but you can make this easily in your home with just a few ingredients and some left-over ice. Try this today, read the recipe here.

The flavours of garlic and mushroom make this a delicious dish

5. Zafrani pulao :

Of course, we saved the best for the last, this creamy and rich Zafrani Pulao tastes so good that you won't believe it's made with leftover rice. Loaded on nuts, saffron, and rich whole spices, this sweet pulao will leave you wanting for more with every bite. Read the recipe here.





(Also read: Rice It Up! 4 Incredible Health Benefits Of Kanji Or Rice Water)





There you go; these are the 5 very easy and quick recipes that you can whip up in no time. Let us know which one you are going to try today in the comments below.