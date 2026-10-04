Shillong is known for its scenic beauty and distinct local traditions, but one of its lesser-known culinary practices has caught the attention of a foreigner. Deanna tried Moshon, a traditional edible clay that has been consumed in parts of Meghalaya for decades.

Although the “snack” is unusual by modern food standards, Moshon offers a fascinating glimpse into the region's indigenous food practices. In the video titled “Trying edible clay in Shillong", the woman spotted a local shop selling small rock-sized snacks. Intrigued by it, she approached the shop and decided to try some for herself. “Oh my god!" she exclaimed when a local said, “This looks completely wrong, right? But you can have this one.”

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The woman told the camera, “I'm here in Shillong in Meghalaya, and I've been told that a popular snack is Moshon, which is, I've been told, basically clay. So, I'm going to munch on clay.” She then took a bite of it and said, “It's like I've literally got a chalkboard thing. It's not for me.” She further added that it stays in the mouth like you have got chalk in there.

Take a look at the video:

Sharing the video she wrote, “My first time in Shillong. Safe to say I was down to try anything, including edible clay. Apparently this is a common pregnancy craving which was interesting to know.” She added that while Moshon is not the snack she would personally reach for, it was interesting to try.

The woman's reaction to trying Moshon has gained significant attention online. “You reminded me of a kid in my kindergarten who used to eat clay,” one user wrote.

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“Fresh, sugar-free snack straight from the core of the rocks. It is pretty famous among kids and ladies,” another shared.

“It is just some source of vitamins from nature. I have seen these amongst African tribes eaten as a way to prevent deficiency,” someone else shared.

One local commented, “What is this? Never tried. I'm a local.”

Another added, “The more you eat, the more you get addicted.”

Would you ever try edible clay? Let us know