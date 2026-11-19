Ever wondered what goes into preparing desserts for thousands of guests aboard a cruise ship? An Indian pastry chef has shared a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at the skills and precision involved in creating elaborate sweet treats on a cruise.

From preparing massive batches of desserts to the intricate finishing touches, the glimpse offered a look at the chef's work on the ship. According to the chef, his day starts in the crew cabin, where he gets dressed in his uniform before heading to the industrial kitchen.

The video shows him preparing large batches of desserts using heavy equipment like a giant immersion blender for an ice cream base and a dough cutter machine to portion dough into uniform balls.

“Today we are starting with this dessert preparation. First we get all the ingredients ready, cook the mixture until it reaches the right consistency, and then blend it,” he said while showing the preparation of an ice cream batter.

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Take a look at the video:

Next, he went on to make pancakes. To prepare them, the chef put the dough into a giant cutter machine to get equal-sized balls. After that, he arranged all the necessary fillings in trays and prepared them according to the house count.

By the time he was finished with the preparation, it was evening tea time. The chef was seen carefully arranging different types of pastries, macaroons, and sweet treats for the guests. He also carefully hand-piped small edible flower decorations onto desserts.

He wrapped up the preparation by frying pancakes and plating the final dish. Showcasing the ship's signature soft-serve ice cream swirl, he said, “Behind every dessert you enjoy, there is this kind of preparation.” The chef showed that there is a lot more happening behind the scenes than guests might imagine, as every dessert served on board comes with hours of preparation and effort.

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