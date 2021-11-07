If it is comfort food that you are after, then there is no cuisine perfect than Indian cuisine. Whether you fancy butter naan, tandoori chicken or just want a decent curry delivered directly to your sofa, we've picked the best Indian restaurants in Gurgaon - Kissa. It is a perfect place to order from if you fancy traditional (read: 'masaledar') Indian food.





Kissa has an elaborate food menu that serves 'home-like' food. We started our lunch with a variety of starters as per the chef's recommendation. The variety and quality of starters were laudable. This delectable array included Lahsuni Hunzai Kebab, Dhungar Mutton Galouti and Chicken Malai Tikka. We recommend Lahsuni Hunzai Kebab and Chicken Malai Tikka. Both tikka and kebab were not just succulent but had the right flavours of charcoal and garlic. If you are a vegetarian, we recommend you to simply go for veg galouti kebab and dahi kebab. The lavishing and mouth-watering starters proved to be a great start for our meal.

This was followed by the main course which had many options for breads, curries, dal and biryani. Among the other offerings, Butter Chicken, Kissa-Special Malai Kofta and Tariwala Mutton Kofta are completely a treat to your taste buds. In breads too, they have quite an interesting list that includes Butter Naan, Tandoori Laccha, Turkish Buzlama roti and so on. We also tried their Chicken Biryani, which was an absolute delight. It is exceptionally light, low on essence and colour, and aptly spiced - using just the right amount of spices to enhance the taste. In a huge handi, rice is steamed with cooked chicken, spices and the much-loved potatoes.

Moving on to the desserts for the day, Kissa offers very limited dessert options (with just gulab jamun, and Umm Ali - an Egyptian dessert made of toasted bread honey, milk solids and nuts) but one thing that was constant was the taste!





Price for two: Rs. 500 (approx.)