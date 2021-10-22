Weight loss is undoubtedly one of the most challenging tasks to accomplish. Even though we try our best to diet and exercise, the needle on the weighing scale doesn't seem to go down. And when that happens, most of us resort to detox drinks like jeera water, saunf water, kadhas et al. While these things have time and again shown results, there is one more ingredient that can not only help you to lose weight but also help to boost immunity along with other health promoting properties. Can you guess what it could be? Well, we are talking about giloy! This medicinal plant is loaded with benefits that aids in our health in a variety of ways.





According to Delhi-based nutritionist Anshul Jaibharat, "Giloy (Tinospora Cordifolia) is an Ayurvedic herb that has been used and advocated in Indian medicine for ages. The stem of Giloy is of maximum utility, but the root can also be used. Its benefits and uses have even been approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration)." So, keeping this in mind, let us see how giloy helps in weight loss and its other benefits.

Here Are 5 Reasons To Add Giloy To Diet | Health Benefits Of Giloy:

1. Giloy For Weight Loss

As per a study called Medicinal and Beneficial Health Applications of Tinospora Cordifolia- this plant includes adiponectin and leptin, which are two nutrients that play an essential role in the body's endocrine functions. These functions control weight, growth, development and other things. With these, giloy also helps flush out excess water and toxins and aids in digestion that can lead to weight loss.

2. Boosts Immunity

According to experts, giloy is an all-purpose plant that boosts immunity. It is an antioxidant powerhouse that fights free radicals, keeps your cells healthy, and helps you avoid ailments. Giloy aids in the removal of toxins, the purification of blood and may help with the treatment of liver and urinary tract infections.

3. Manages Blood Sugar

Giloy is a natural treatment for lowering blood sugar levels. If you have diabetes, a few drops of giloy juice can help you manage it. However, before including it in your diet, you should get medical advice. As per Dr. Manoj K. Ahuja, Fortis Hospital, "Giloy acts as a hypoglycaemic agent and helps treat diabetes (particularly Type 2 diabetes)"

4. Improves Digestion

According to nutritionist, Anshul Jaibharat "Giloy is very beneficial in improving digestion and treating bowel related issues." It's a simple and quick home remedy for improving digestion. To increase the effectiveness of this cure, blend giloy juice with alma juice.

5. Reduces Stress

This incredible beverage can also help with dealing with stress. It can be combined with other herbs to improve mental health, memory and is known to increase concentration.

How To Use Giloy?

On an empty stomach, drink a small amount of giloy juice to aid weight loss. Other than this, you can mix three-four tablespoons giloy juice with aloe vera juice or water. On an empty stomach, drink this juice first thing in the morning. Make sure not over to consume this juice as it can also lead to several side effects.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.