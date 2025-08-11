A vada pav seller in Mumbai has gone viral and has won many hearts on social media. The vendor's daughter, Ishika Dhanmeher, took to LinkedIn to share her story in detail. Ishika explained that her mother started her food stall 11 years ago outside a BMC hospital. Ishika's maternal grandmother works at the hospital, but her daughter's job turned out to be about "making relations" outside the establishment. Ishika noted that the early years were not easy for her mother. She faced several challenges. The LinkedIn user wrote, "Every other day, something would go wrong. Her stall would be broken. Something would be stolen. People around would taunt her. Even the hospital staff wouldn't let her work in peace. All because she dared to do something of her own. But she didn't stop. She didn't complain."





Ishika's mother continued to work hard despite the difficulties and persevered. Slowly and steadily, she made a name for herself among hospital staff and other people in the locality. Ishika stated, "She proved her food was hygienic. She told them it's all made at home, by her. And slowly, she made them love her. The same people who once pushed her away... Now invite her to hospital picnics." Ishika said that her mother has a special gift for people. She explained how her mom manages to connect with people and make them feel seen. Her mom has managed to learn multiple languages so that she can speak to people in their native tongue. "She treats everyone like a person. She talks to them, listens to them. And she speaks to everyone in their own language - Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, Hindi, even English (however, she is not educated). Whatever helps them feel seen. She's not afraid of people. She's not afraid to ask. She's not afraid to convince. That's her gift. She builds relationships. She builds trust. She never asks for help - but help just finds her," Ishika wrote.

Ishika also revealed that her mother modifies her vada pav offerings on the basis of what's trending. This is also part of the charm that attracts people to return to her stall. "If she sees vada pav trends changing, she adds variations. If she feels the mood is off, she brings the energy back. Every time I visit her stall, I see people excited just to talk to her. Like they're meeting an old friend." Ishika added that her mom has won the respect of many people around her through her communication and interpersonal skills. She goes on to express pride in how she (Ishika) herself has inherited these traits. She wrote, "She's not formally educated - but doctors, nurses, and officers from the hospital respect her more than any degree. Why? Because she's real. She's sharp. She never stops smiling. And she loves what she does. This post isn't about struggle. It's about how your personality can become your power. Two things I've inherited from her: Communication and Building genuine relationships. And if that's all I got from her - I already have everything I need."











Here's how LinkedIn users reacted to this viral post:





"Such a wholesome post and an inspiring story!"





"Passion and grit :) I think all our moms have these qualities woven into their personalities. Kudos to Aunty."





"Such an inspiring story! Your mom's dedication and hard work truly reflect the spirit of Mumbai and entrepreneurship. Wishing her and your stall all the success and many more customers ahead!"





"More power to her and lots of success!!"





"This really did show that true connection matters. Amazing stuff here."





"People don't remember you from your money, from your status, from your degree; they truly remember you in the long run on how you made them feel, the energy you gave them, the hope you gave them."





"Thank you for reminding me how one doesn't need fancy titles or degrees to excel; just zeal, determination, and resourcefulness could go a long way."





What did you think of this viral post? Let us know in the comments below.