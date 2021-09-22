American supermodel Gigi Hadid had taken the international fashion world by a storm and her relationship with Zayn Malik had made her a favourite among One Direction fans. Today, the couple celebrated their daughter's first birthday, and the party is not worth missing out on. Gigi Hadid took to Instagram sharing glimpses of her daughter Khai Hadid Malik's birthday and the best thing about the party is the colourful cake! The party décor was filled with bright colours and the cake matched it!

The decoration if full of balloons.

The party had a bounce castle.







The one-year-old's birthday cake was everything that any child can ever ask for! The cake is unlike the usual three-tiered cake we see. The tiers are placed in a topsy-turvy manner, making us question gravity itself! The cake is balanced by a cute edible elephant, and it has a pink fondant base along with pops of colours like blue, yellow, orange and more. It also has a rainbow starting from one tier of the cake and landing on another cake. We feel the cake is too pretty to be eaten, but of course, any birthday is incomplete without a delicious cake. Gigi Hadid writes "The most amazing WORLD PARTY cake we could have ever asked for..." Here is what it looked like:

Khai's birthday cake.

When Gigi Hadid was pregnant with her daughter, she shared how she would be gorging spicy food - "lol I was a psycho pregnant person". The newly-turned mother's pantry was filled with garam masala, tandoori masala, cumin seeds and more spices that are common to Indian households. Clearly Gigi Hadid knows her way around food, her love for Indian masala's and her daughter's beautiful birthday cake has given us faith in the supermodel's food choices. We can't wait to see what she eats next!





