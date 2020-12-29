SEARCH
Viral: American Supermodel Gigi Hadid Shared Pic Of Indian Spices She Binged On During Pregnancy

Viral post: If you look at the picture shared by Gigi Hadid on her Instagram stories, you would be able to easily spot well-known spices commonly used in Indian cuisine.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: December 29, 2020 12:00 IST

Viral: American Supermodel Gigi Hadid Shared Pic Of Indian Spices She Binged On During Pregnancy

Gigi Hadid's post went viral on social media.

  • Gigi Hadid shared a picture of her kitchen cabinet on social media.
  • The post revealed she consumed spicy foods during pregnancy.
  • The picture with many Indian spices went viral on Twitter.

Gigi Hadid, a popular fashion model, decided to join the latest Instagram trend of 'Post A Picture Of', wherein the followers ask you to post a particular kind of picture and you have to oblige them. So, when one follower asked Gigi to post a picture of September 15, 2020, Gigi shared a picture of her kitchen cabinet full of Indian spices that she clicked back on that day. The Instagram post caught the attention of the Twitterati and its snapshot soon went viral on the micro-blogging post.

If you look at the picture shared by Gigi Hadid on her Instagram stories, you would be able to easily spot well-known spices commonly used in Indian cuisine. Cumin seeds (jeera), turmeric powder (haldi), garam masala, tandoori masala and more. Gigi posted the picture from the time she was expecting, revealing how she gorged on spicy foods during her pregnancy. "lol I was a psycho pregnant person," she wrote as the caption.

Here's the picture shared by Gigi Hadid:

Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik had their first child, a girl, together this year in September 2020. Gigi announced her pregnancy in April 2020 on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. The couple enjoys a huge fan following across the globe. And when the newly-turned mother revealed her love for Indian spices, desi Twitterati were super excited and shared the picture on Twitter, which garnered some amusing responses.

Here are some hilarious Twitter reactions to Gigi Hadid's post:

