Sheera is one of the most loved traditional Indian desserts, known for its rich texture and comforting taste. Usually prepared with semolina, ghee, sugar, and milk or water, this simple sweet dish has been a part of family celebrations and festive meals for generations. But when summer arrives, there is one ingredient that can make this classic recipe even more special-fresh, juicy mangoes. Adding ripe mango pulp to sheera brings a natural fruity sweetness and a soft golden colour that instantly lifts the dish. The combination of roasted semolina and the tropical flavour of mango creates a dessert that feels both familiar and refreshing. Whether you are preparing a quick family treat or looking for a unique dessert for guests, mango sheera is an easy recipe that captures the essence of the season in every bite.

Why Mango Adds A Perfect Summer Touch

A mango twist turns regular sheera into a vibrant summer dessert without making the recipe complicated. The natural sweetness of ripe mangoes reduces the need for extra sugar while adding a fresh, fruity aroma. Mango pulp blends well with roasted semolina, giving it a smooth and creamy texture. The bright yellow colour also makes the dish look more festive and appealing. Topped with chopped nuts and a few strands of saffron, mango sheera becomes a delightful seasonal treat that both children and adults can enjoy.





Also Read: Mango In Butter Chicken? Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Says 'Yes'

How To Make Mango Sheera at Home

Ingredients





1 cup semolina (sooji/rava)





2 tablespoons ghee





1 cup fresh mango pulp





2 cups milk or water





1/2 cup sugar (adjust according to the sweetness of the mangoes)





2 tablespoons chopped almonds and cashews





1 tablespoon raisins





1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder





A few saffron strands (optional)





A few mango cubes for garnish





Also Read: How To Ripen Mangoes Naturally At Home Without Chemicals





Method





Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan and add the semolina. Roast it on low heat, stirring continuously, until it turns aromatic and lightly golden.





In another pan, warm the milk or water and dissolve the sugar in it. Keep the mixture hot.





Slowly pour the hot liquid into the roasted semolina while stirring to avoid lumps. Cook for a few minutes until the semolina absorbs the liquid.





Add the fresh mango pulp and mix well. Let it cook on low heat for another 2-3 minutes so that the flavours blend nicely.





Stir in the cardamom powder, raisins, and half of the chopped nuts. If using saffron, add it at this stage.





Once the sheera reaches a soft and creamy consistency, switch off the heat.





Garnish with the remaining nuts and a few fresh mango cubes before serving. Enjoy it warm or slightly chilled for a refreshing summer dessert.





Mango sheera is a simple yet delicious way to give a traditional favourite a seasonal touch. With the sweetness of ripe mangoes and the comforting richness of classic sheera, this easy dessert is perfect for adding a taste of summer to your table.