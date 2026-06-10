Butter Chicken is a much-loved North Indian dish, often prepared in Indian homes for special occasions. Over time, its popularity has led to many creative variations. One such refreshing twist comes from Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who adds a seasonal touch by using mangoes. This unique Mango Butter Chicken combines the rich, creamy makhani flavours with the sweetness of ripe Alphonso mangoes. It is a recipe the chef has enjoyed for years and recently shared on Instagram. If you enjoy experimenting with flavours, this summer-ready dish is worth trying.





Also Read: Butter Chicken, Malai Kofta Among 4 Indian Dishes On List Of 10 Best-Rated Curries In The World

While sharing the video, he wrote, "You must have eaten butter chicken many times, but do try this version during mango season. This signature mango butter chicken has been a favourite of mine for years."

Watch the video here:

Also Read: How To Turn Classic Butter Chicken Into Irresistible Tacos In 30 Mins

How To Make Mango Butter Chicken

Ingredients

2 large Alphonso mangoes

6 tbsp butter

8 reshmi chicken tikka pieces

2 tbsp oil

5-6 green cardamoms

1 blade of mace

8-10 black peppercorns

1/2 tsp caraway seeds (shahi jeera)

1 bay leaf

5-6 garlic cloves

1 inch ginger, roughly chopped

2 medium onions, sliced

5-6 coriander stems

5-6 medium tomatoes, sliced

Salt to taste

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/4 tsp yellow chilli powder

8-10 cashew nuts, halved

2 tbsp melon seeds (magaj)

1/4 tsp garam masala powder

1/4 tsp dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi) powder + extra to sprinkle

2 tbsp fresh cream + extra to drizzle

Fresh mint sprigs for garnish

Method





1. Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add green cardamom, mace, black peppercorns, caraway seeds and bay leaf. Sauté until fragrant.





2. Add garlic, ginger, onions, coriander stems and tomatoes. Mix well.





3. Add salt, turmeric powder, yellow chilli powder, cashew nuts and melon seeds. Cook for 4-5 minutes.





4. Pour in 2 cups of water, cover and cook for 10-15 minutes until the tomatoes turn soft and pulpy.





5. Let the mixture cool, then grind into a smooth paste.





6. Peel and deseed the mangoes. Cut into pieces. Keep a few aside and blend the rest into a smooth pulp.





7. Heat a non-stick kadai and add the ground tomato mixture. Add 3 tbsp butter, garam masala and dried fenugreek leaves. Mix well.





8. Stir in the mango pulp and combine. Add the chicken tikka pieces, fresh cream and remaining butter. Mix gently.





9. Transfer to a serving bowl. Drizzle with cream, sprinkle dried fenugreek leaves, and garnish with mango pieces and mint sprigs.





Serve hot with naan and enjoy this creamy, flavour-packed Mango Butter Chicken.