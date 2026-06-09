Mangoes are one of the most loved summer fruits, known for their sweet taste, juicy texture, and refreshing flavour. However, many mangoes available in markets are picked before they are fully ripe so they can survive transport and storage. While some sellers use chemical agents to speed up the ripening process, many people prefer natural methods that are safer and help preserve the fruit's real taste and aroma. The good news is that ripening mangoes at home without chemicals is easy and requires only simple household items.





Natural ripening allows mangoes to develop their sweetness slowly, giving you better flavour and texture. If you have bought raw or semi-ripe mangoes, these easy methods can help you enjoy perfectly ripe fruit in just a few days.





Also Read: 5 Incredibly Creative Mango Recipes | Best Mango Recipes | Aam Recipes

Why Natural Ripening Is Better

Naturally ripened mangoes develop their flavour gradually and evenly. This helps the fruit retain its sweetness, aroma, and nutrients without exposure to artificial ripening agents. It is also a safer and healthier choice, especially for families who prefer fresh and chemical-free produce.





Also Read: Summer Cocktails: Mango is the Flavour of the Season

How To Know When A Mango Is Ripe

A ripe mango gives off a sweet, fruity aroma near the stem. It feels slightly soft when gently pressed, and its skin may change colour depending on the variety. Avoid pressing too hard, as this can damage the fruit.





Once ripe, mangoes can be stored in the refrigerator for a few days to keep them fresh.

Easy Ways To Ripen Mangoes At Home

1. Use the Paper Bag Method





Place mangoes in a brown paper bag and fold the top loosely. The bag traps ethylene gas released by the fruit, helping it ripen faster naturally.





Time required: 2-4 days





2. Keep Them in a Rice Container





Bury the mangoes in a container filled with uncooked rice. The rice helps retain warmth, which speeds up the ripening process.





Time required: 2-3 days





3. Wrap Them in Newspaper





Wrap each mango in newspaper and keep them in a warm, dry place. This traditional method supports slow and even ripening.





Time required: 3-5 days





4. Store with Bananas or Ripe Fruits





Keep raw mangoes with ripe bananas or mangoes in a basket. These fruits release ethylene gas, which helps speed up ripening.





Time required: 2-4 days





5. Leave Them in a Warm Spot





Simply place mangoes in a clean basket at room temperature, in a warm corner away from direct sunlight. Warm conditions naturally help the fruit ripen.





Time required: 4-7 days





With simple methods like using a paper bag, rice, newspaper, or ripe fruits, you can easily ripen mangoes at home without chemicals. These natural techniques help you enjoy mangoes at their sweetest, with better flavour, aroma, and freshness.