Govardhan Puja 2019: Date, Time, Significance And Prasad To Offer

Govardhan Puja 2019: Date, time, significance and foods to celebrate with

Diwali is just around the corner; and with it, comes a series of festivities that are packed with excitement and festive cheer, which is hard to resist. It is the time when friends and family come together to celebrate this festival of lights with delicious food and beautiful gifts. Diwali is one of the most popular festivals in our country, and Indians across the globe celebrate it with much fervour. From decorating the house with lights and diyas, wearing new clothes and performing Laxmi puja to preparing a host of delicacies, this festival of lights is one of the biggest festivals of Indian subcontinent.





The festival of Diwali is a five-day extravaganza that begins with Dhanteras, followed by Chhoti Diwali, Diwali, Govardhan Puja and ends with Bhai Dooj. Govardhan puja that falls on the fourth day of the festivities is celebrated with immense fervour in Hindu households, especially the followers of Lord Krishna who is also known as Govardhan Dhari.





Govardhan Puja 2019: Govardhan Puja Date And Time

Govardhan Puja is also referred to as the Annakut Puja.

Govardhan Puja Sayankala Muhurat - 3:26 PM to 5:40 PM





Pratipada Tithi Begins - 09:08 AM on Oct 28, 2019





Pratipada Tithi Ends - 06:13 AM on Oct 29, 2019 (Source: Drikpanchang.com)





Govardhan Puja 2019: Significance And History Of Govardhan Puja Or Annakut Puja

The day of Govardhan Puja is tied with the great legend of Lord Krishna and the Govardhan parvat (mountain). According to the scriptures - in order to please the God of rains, Lord Indra - people in Vrindavan used to offer grand and lavish meals to bless them with timely rainfall and good harvest. Little Krishna found this practice too hard for the farmers and persuaded them to stop offering it to the God and instead feed the same to their families. When Lord Indra didn't find his offerings, he angrily sent down a thunderstorm that went on for days. Out of fear for their lives, the villagers approached Lord Krishna for help who then took them to Govardhan hill. He lifted the entire Govardhan parvat on his little finger and gathered everyone under it for shelter. He stood there lifting the hill without moving for seven days until Lord Indra had to bow to the might of Lord Krishna and stop the rain.





Chappan bhog that consists of jalebi, kheer, peda, etc are offered to Lord Krishna on Govardhan Puja.

Foods To Celebrate Govardhan Puja 2019

It is said that since Lord Krishna did not move for seven days, he did not had a single morsel of food in all those days. So since this incident the devotees decided to make up for it with a lavish chappan bhog (a meal consisting 56 items like halwa, makhan mishri, jalebi, ladoos, pakoda, khichdi and peda). And that is how even today many pilgrims visit the Govardhan Parvat and offer food to Lord Krishna on the day of Govardhan Puja or offer 56 food items to him in their homes. People also literally make a mountain of food to offer Lord Krishna, called Annakoot.





Here's wishing everyone a happy Govardhan Puja 2019!