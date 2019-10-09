Chhoti Diwali 2019: Fully Prepared Menu For Chhoti Diwali Party With Recipes

Edited by Sakshita Khosla | Updated: October 09, 2019 15:34 IST
Chhoti Diwali that is also celebrated as Kali Chaudas or Bhut Chaturdashi in many parts of India falls on October 26th this year. Chhoti Diwali is the second day of the five-day festival that is one of the biggest ones for Hindus around the world. The day is reserved for holding parties and get-togethers with friends and family members as it is the eve of Diwali. Diwali celebrations begin in the real sense on the day of Chhoti Diwali, which is when you might also be planning to host your near and dear ones over dinner or lunch. Planning Diwali parties can be quite a stressful affair, and one that requires preparation. It might be difficult to plan a menu that caters to the tastes and liking of all your guests.
So if you are planning to hold a festive party at your house this Chhoti Diwali, we can help you with a fully prepared menu that is likely to win you the appreciation of your guests.
The starters can have popular finger foods and dishes like kebabs, croquettes, pakoras, mini bruschetta bites etc. These serve as great companions for mocktails and cocktails served at Diwali parties. If you want to be really fancy and go all the way, you might even whip up some sliders for your guests. You may also have Chinese starters like honey chilli potatoes and vegetarian or non-vegetarian spring rolls. You can refer the recipes below for the starter menu at your Diwali party:
Clotted Cottage Cheese Croquettes Recipe
Corn and Jalapeno Poppers Recipe
Avocado Chicken Kebabs with Pineapple Salsa Recipe
Diwali Mains can have the festive spark in the form of flavourful spices and expensive meat cuts. For the meat lovers, biryanis and pulaos will be the best Mains dishes, while for the vegetarians, you may opt from a range of luscious koftas, slow-cooked dals, aromatic pulaos and stuffed vegetables. We have a whole range of recipes that can help you design a startling Mains menu for your Diwali party:
Khumb-e-Gobhi Recipe (Cauliflower in a creamy tomato and mushroom gravy)
Vegetarian Nargisi Kofta Recipe
For desserts, you can either stick to desi favourites like barfis, gulab jamuns, chhena sweets and the quintessential post-meal mouth freshener paan, or you can opt for pies, cakes and puddings. Whichever way you wish to go, there is a lot to choose from. Diwali calls for an unabashed bingeing on sweets and here are some dessert recipes that you can refer for your Diwali party:
Chocolate Coffee Truffles Recipe
Phirni With Fresh Berries Recipe
Diwali is the time to let go of your dietary inhibitions and indulge and this menu was designed keeping in mind the hedonistic Indian festive spirit. How did you like our party food suggestions? Let us know in the comments section below!
