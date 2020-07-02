Guru Purnima 2020: Guru Purnima, Buddh Purnima And Chandra Grahan Date, Time, What To Eat

Hindus around the world are gearing up to celebrate Guru Purnima, a day meant to commemorate teachers, mentors and guides. Guru Purnima is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals and it is celebrated on Purnima (full moon day) in the month of 'Ashadha'. On this day, disciples remember their guru (Sanskrit word for teachers) and God and pay their gratitude. This year Guru Purnima falls on 5th July 2020. Incidentally, Lunar Eclipse (or Chandra Grahan) also falls on the same day, but this Grahan would not be visible in India.





Date And Significance Of Guru Purnima

On 5th July 2020, Hindus would be celebrating Guru Purnima. In ancient times, a 'Guru' occupied a very important place in society. Much before the advent of western-style of education, disciples took to 'Gurukuls' to complete their education, wherein they learnt the value of knowledge and discipline from their Gurus. They not only studied there but also stayed there through their growing up years. Ancient scriptures like Mahabharata and Ramayana are filled with instances of the special bond between a teacher and his disciple or Guru and Shishya.

Guru Purnima is also a significant festival for Buddhists. It is believed that Lord Buddha, who gave up his kingdom and throne in seek of 'Moksha', gave his first sermon on this auspicious day that is also known as Buddha Purnima by a few.





It is believed that the writer of great epic Mahabharata, saint Vyasa was also born on this day, hence, it is also called Vyasa Purnima sometimes.





Purnima Tithi starts at 11:33 am July 4





Purnima Tithi end at 10:13 am on Jul 5 (Source: Drikpanchang.com)







What Should You Eat And Avoid; Are There Special Dietary Rules For Guru Purnima?

Since the first and foremost 'Guru' among Hindu is God, people wake up early and pray to God on this auspicious occasion and seek his blessings, as well as thank their Gurus. In ashrams and monasteries, some disciples chant prayers for the Gurus. In temples, a sweet offering of charnamarita and special prasadam is offered to visitors. Since it is a Purnima, some people also observe ritualistic fasts or refrain from eating heavy and non-vegetarian food, they opt for a light sattvik fare filled with khichdi, halwa, papad, kheer etc.





Happy Guru Purnima 2020 to all!







