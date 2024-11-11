Handshake in Mexico was named the best bar for 2024 by the World's 50 Best rankings last month. Earlier this year, the speakeasy also topped the list of North America's 50 Best Bars 2024. The two-storey Prohibition-inspired bar was established in 2018, as a result of a casual conversation between two friends. Over just a few years, it has managed to receive global acclaim for its innovation and its curation of one-of-a-kind experiences. The speakeasy boasts a vintage decor, featuring a black-and-gold aesthetic, plush armchairs, and elegant chandeliers. The menu exudes creativity, with a spotlight shining on unique combinations and unconventional ingredients.

Handshake's interiors. Photo Credit: Handshake

Cocktail enthusiasts in Mumbai can get the chance to try its spectacular creations, as Handshake is popping up at Slink & Bardot for two nights only this week. Ahead of their trip, we caught up with two experts from the Handshake team: Javier Rodriguez (Head Bartender) and Daniela Jardon (Laboratory Manager at Handshake). The duo are set to dazzle the city with four signature cocktails and pair them with Slink & Bardot's global flavours. Here are edited excerpts from our interview with them:

L-R: Javier Rodriguez (Head Bartender) and Daniela Jardon (Laboratory Manager at Handshake). Photo Credit: Handshake

1. How does Handshake's cocktail menu celebrate Mexican spirits like tequila and mezcal?

Our menu is all about honouring Mexican roots, especially with tequila and mezcal. We showcase these spirits' unique flavours by pairing them with ingredients that highlight their character and using techniques that bring out their depth. Every cocktail tells a story, and it's our way of sharing a taste of Mexico.





2. There's been a growing interest in agave-based spirits around the world. What do you think about this trend?

It's amazing to see agave spirits getting the recognition they deserve. They're incredibly complex and versatile, and people around the world are starting to appreciate that. This trend is connecting drinkers globally to Mexican culture and the craftsmanship behind each bottle.

Handshake's Orange Blossom Cocktail. Photo Credit: Handshake

3. Some of Handshake's cocktails reportedly take up to 48 hours to prepare. What can you tell us about your processes and techniques?

Yes, a few of our cocktails do take up to 48 hours to come together! It's because we use techniques like infusions and clarifications, which take time but really elevate the flavours. The longer process allows the ingredients to meld perfectly, so when it reaches your glass, it's a whole new experience.





4. Can you share any unusual ingredients that you've recently experimented with in your cocktails?

Lately, we've been having fun with ingredients like brown butter and mushrooms. They add depth and richness that you might not expect in a cocktail, but the response has been great! Guests are loving the bold flavours and unique twists.

Handshake's Olive Oil Gimlet. Photo Credit: Handshake

5. Your speakeasy has been ranked number one in the world. How do you plan to continue to push boundaries?

We're incredibly grateful for the recognition-it means a lot. But it also inspires us to keep innovating. We're constantly experimenting with new techniques and flavour combinations, always with a nod to the classics. It's about delivering a unique experience every time, for every guest.





6. Looking ahead, how do you see the future of Mexican mixology evolving, both locally and on the international stage?

Mexican mixology is definitely on the rise. The world's interest in agave spirits and traditional Mexican techniques means we'll see a lot more innovation and respect for our craft. I think it'll bring Mexican bartending to new heights globally.





Handshake will be popping up at Slink & Bardot on November 14 and 15, 9 pm onwards. Guests can taste some of their most celebrated creations, including the Olive Oil Gimlet, the Mexi-Thai, The Orange Blossom and The Jasmine cocktails.





Where: Slink & Bardot, Thadani House 329/A Opposite Indian Coast Guard Worli Village, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Cost: Rs 4500 for 3 cocktails or Rs 6000 for 4 cocktails (pre-bookings only)