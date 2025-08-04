South Indian cuisine offers a wide variety of dishes, many of which are light, comforting and packed with flavour. While South Indian breakfast recipes often get the spotlight, there are several lunch dishes that deserve equal attention. One such dish is Udupi-style masala chitranna, a delicious one-pot rice preparation that is especially popular during festive occasions. Masala chitranna is essentially a spiced rice dish with multiple local variations. It is simple to make and comes together in minutes, making it ideal for lunch or a tiffin box.

What Is Udupi Masala Chitranna?

Chitranna is a seasoned rice dish that originates from Karnataka. While the more common versions include lemon chitranna and tamarind chitranna, the Udupi version stands out for its coconut-heavy masala base. Unlike puliyogare or tomato rice, Udupi masala chitranna gets its depth of flavour from a coarse, spice-loaded coconut paste that is sautéed and then mixed with rice.





What Makes Udupi Masala Chitranna Unique

Masala chitranna is a masala rice recipe that is as quick and easy to make as lemon rice or tomato rice. However, what sets this version apart is the fresh coconut-based paste. This paste, made without water, combines whole red chillies, cumin seeds and mustard seeds to create a dry, aromatic masala. Once the cooked rice is tossed in this freshly ground mix, it enhances the dish with a deep, layered flavour.





Pro tip: Avoid adding water while grinding the masala to maintain its texture.





How Is Masala Chitranna Different From Lemon or Tamarind Rice?

While all three are flavoured rice dishes from Karnataka, the key difference lies in the masala base. Lemon rice uses a tangy tempering of mustard seeds and lemon juice. Tamarind rice is made with tamarind pulp and jaggery. Masala chitranna, on the other hand, gets its richness from a dry coconut spice paste. It feels more festive, nutty, and layered in taste-almost like a homemade pulao but with traditional South Indian ingredients.

Can You Freeze Or Store Masala Chitranna?

Yes, but with care. Masala chitranna is best enjoyed fresh, but if needed, it can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. Store it in an airtight container and sprinkle a few drops of water before reheating. Avoid freezing, as the coconut masala may lose its texture and become grainy.

Why Is Udupi Cuisine Known For Its Flavour Balance?

Udupi cuisine, rooted in the temple town of Udupi in Karnataka, is all about balance-sweet, sour, spicy, and earthy flavours come together using minimal ingredients. Most of the cooking avoids onions and garlic but never misses out on taste. The emphasis is on freshness, with coconut, tamarind, curry leaves, and seasonal vegetables playing leading roles.

Ingredients For Udupi Masala Chitranna

For the Masala Paste:





1 cup coconut, grated





1 tsp cumin seeds





1 tsp mustard seeds





Salt to taste





4 whole red chillies





1 piece of tamarind





Other Ingredients:





2 tbsp oil





1 tsp mustard seeds





1 tsp urad dal





1/2 tsp chana dal





2 whole red chillies





A few curry leaves





2 tbsp peanuts





3 cups cooked rice





2 tbsp fresh coriander for garnish

Step-By-Step Recipe For Udupi Masala Chitranna

Add grated coconut, cumin seeds, mustard seeds, whole red chillies, tamarind and salt to a mixer jar.





Grind this mixture coarsely without adding any water. Keep it aside.





In a pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, peanuts, whole red chillies, curry leaves, urad dal, chana dal and a pinch of turmeric. Sauté for two minutes on a medium flame.





Add the prepared coconut masala paste and mix well. Cook for a few seconds.





Add the cooked rice to the pan. Mix everything thoroughly so that the masala coats the rice evenly. Cook for another two minutes.





Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot. This dish also works well with leftover rice.

Can You Use Leftover Rice For Chitranna?

Yes, and it might even be better that way. Slightly dry, leftover rice holds its shape and absorbs the masala more evenly. If using refrigerated rice, bring it to room temperature first or steam it lightly before mixing.





Serving Suggestions





Serve it with coconut chutney or a simple raita for a more filling meal.





Pair it with a crisp papad or a small helping of pickle for a flavour contrast.





It also goes well with a light rasam or buttermilk on the side.

Why You Should Try This South Indian Rice Recipe

Is this not such an interesting and fuss-free recipe? If you are a fan of South Indian flavours and enjoy quick lunch ideas, then this masala chitranna is definitely worth trying. It is a practical, delicious, and flavour-packed option for both home meals and packed lunches.

Happy cooking!