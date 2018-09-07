Happy Birthday Radhika Apte: Here's The Ghoul Actor's Diet And Fitness Regimen!

Highlights Ghoul actor Radhika Apte turned 33 today

Radhika loves her fresh fruit and greens as is evident from her Instagram

Radhika Apte fitness routine involves yoga and running

Bollywood actor Radhika Apte is celebrating her 33rd birthday today. Year 2018 has been quite a successful year for the diva, as she stunned web audiences with her performances in three Netflix original series and movie namely 'Sacred Games', 'Ghoul' and 'Lust Stories,' respectively. Radhika is also going to make an appearance on the silver screen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Andha Dhun.' The rom-com thriller movie also stars Tabu and promises to be quite a wild ride. Apte has been dazzling millennial audiences with her mind-blowing acting chops, edgy roles and suave attitude for some years now. She has quite a presence on social media as well and her Instagram page has close to 1.5 million followers. The Pune girl loves sharing pictures from her travels around the world and she occasionally also shares pictures of her meals as well. So, on the occasion of her birthday, let us take a look at the Ghoul actor's diet and fitness regimen.





Radhika Apte's Diet

A quick look through Radhika Apte's Instagram feed will tell you how much the actor loves to travel. Radhika seems to be a total beach baby, her numerous pictures on the beach are proof. She doesn't pass up on foodie experiences in far-off lands either, because honestly that would be a crime! But, it seems that what the actor loves the most are fresh fruits and vegetables - we know that because she makes sure eats her beta-carotene in the form plump juicy tomatoes:





Got to stay healthy, even on vacay, right? Radhika shows equal love to the greens. She posted a picture of these lovely bright green asparagus, which she called her 'favourite food.'





Radhika has a liking for home grown veggies as well:





As we know that Radhika Apte has a thing for fresh fruits, she posted a gorgeous video of fresh strawberries with cream and the picture of the bright yellow jackfruit:





But, that doesn't mean that she never cheats. Carbs are important too, right Radhika? Especially if they present themselves in the form of big, fresh out of the oven cinnamon buns:





Or a lovely rosy pink rhubarb pie, perhaps? Radhika described this as her favourite dessert:





In a recent interview with a website, Radhika had revealed that she pays quite a lot of attention to her diet and stressed on the importance of eating healthy for keeping fit. She even called eating healthy as the 'most important fitness regime.' We guess it's all about finding balance then!





Radhika Apte's Fitness

We already know that Radhika Apte likes to keep it clean, when it comes to her diet. But, the lean and slim actor also has a good fitness regimen, which involves yoga and running. She recently revealed in an interview that she was trying hydrotherapy as well and that she had even purchased foam dumbbells for the same. Hydrotherapy is a form of workout, which uses water pressure to give your muscles a thorough exercise. Water dumbbells made from foam are often used to exercise in these special pools. This workout promises to not only help you lose weight, but also help relieve knee and joint pain.





Well, we wish Radhika Apte a very happy 33rd birthday and hope she continues to dazzle us with great cinema!







