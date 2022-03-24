Every morning, if there is anything that might stress us, it is the question of what to cook for breakfast. Having the same old upma, poha, toast or sandwiches every day gets boring. But other than that, anything heavy in the morning doesn't suit many people. So, finding that one easy-to-make and delicious dish in this pool of recipes can be a hassle. But in all the various varieties, today we bring to you a recipe of roti nashta that you can make in a jiffy! This roti nashta is made with leftover rotis, veggies and masalas for that extra zing. It goes well with your morning cup of tea or coffee. The best part about this recipe is that it hardly takes 15 minutes to cook it. Once you try out this recipe, we are sure you will keep coming back to it!





In this recipe, all you need to do is wet the rotis, mix it with vegetables and spices and bind it to cook it. You can choose to either deep fry this, pan fry or even bake it. Once you make it, pair it with spicy chutney or a dip! This roti nashta also makes for a good snack when hunger strikes at odd hours. So, without waiting, let us check out the full recipe for this yummy breakfast!

Roti Nashta Recipe: Here's How To Make Roti Nashta

First, take your rotis and tear them into small bite-size pieces. Add these rotis to a bowl and pour in four to five tablespoons of water. When it is wet enough, mash them. Now add grated onions, capsicum, carrots, coriander leaves and more as per your choice. Next, add salt, red chilli and pepper. Combine everything well. Then, once a dough-like consistency is ready, make small roundels from it and fry! Once it is golden brown and crisp, take it out and enjoy!

For the full recipe of this roti nashta, click here.





Make this delicious breakfast in no time and let us know how you liked it!