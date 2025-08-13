In a growing trend, customers visiting Starbucks in South Korea have been coming in for reasons beyond coffee. While coffee shops like Starbucks welcome those who work while sipping a drink, some patrons have taken it to the next level. People have been turning cafes into home offices by bringing desktop computers, printers, and large partitions to mark their territory.





Starbucks South Korea has announced that while laptops, tablets, and mobile phones are still welcome, "bulky items" that occupy excessive space and disrupt the shared cafe environment will no longer be permitted, according to The Korea Herald. The move comes after reports and viral photos showed customers bringing multiple monitors, cubicle-style dividers, and even placing printers on chairs, blocking other guests from using them.





The company has placed new notices in all its branches across the country, asking customers not only to avoid large equipment but also to take their belongings if they step away for long periods. Signs also remind guests to make room at shared tables so others can sit.

The rule targets a niche but persistent group known in Korean slang as the "cagongjok" - a blend of the words for cafe and study tribe, who camp out for hours to work or study. While most limit themselves to laptops, some have gone to great lengths to recreate office setups in cafes like Starbucks.





Starbucks Korea states that the decision is aimed at keeping stores comfortable and accessible for everyone, as well as reducing the risk of theft or loss from unattended items. While Starbucks is not banning study sessions or laptop use, the new guidelines make it clear that cafes should not be turned into personal office spaces with heavy gadgets.





The backdrop to this is the rise in the work-from-home trend after the pandemic, along with South Korea's thriving cafe culture. According to Statistics Korea, the country's coffee shop count has nearly doubled in the past decade, from about 51,500 in 2015 to over 100,000 in 2024.



