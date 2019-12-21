Head To Holiday Inn Mayur Vihar To Celebrate Christmas And New Year's Eve With Your Loved Ones

Holiday Inn is organising special festive themed events.

The festival of lights and merrymaking is almost here and we can't contain our excitement. The festive wave has struck us hard as we prep ourselves to indulge in the celebrations for the rest of the month. December is the most magical time of the year and Holiday Inn New Delhi hotel in Mayur Vihar will let you enjoy it to the fullest. Holiday Inn has designed a wonderful Christmas event to keep you and your loved ones entertained with the best dining and entertainment experience. Guests can enjoy Christmas Eve feast on 24th December and Brunch on 25th December. You can also enjoy Christmas carols from 23rd till 25th December.





Executive chef Siddhartha has curated a special menu for Christmas that offers traditional favourites like roasted turkey, International buffet, shawarma station, honey glazed pork spare ribs, slow braised lamb roulade, yule log, sacher, plum cake, plum pudding, mulled wine and much more.





The kids are in for a real Christmas treat as Santa Claus will please them with lots of chocolates! There's a huge ginger bread house set up especially for the kids to play in. You can also do your Christmas shopping here at the special store in front of the coffee shop. You can take home plum cakes, Santa shoes, Christmas tree made of chocolates and more!





Holiday Inn will continue the celebrations till New Year's Eve by hosting some lively events to bring in 2020. Guests can welcome New Year with a luxurious stay in their contemporary rooms, world cuisine, live band and Masquerade theme decor at Cafe on 3 - all-day dining restaurant overlooking the infinity pool. Relish the authentic flavours of Pan Asian buffet spread, Teppanyaki grill, neon theme decor and dance on the foot tapping numbers played by resident DJ at The Kylin Experience on 31st December. A dedicated kids corner with tattoo artist will keep your kids engaged while your dance the night away.

Holiday Inn New Delhi, Mayur Vihar





What more can you ask for? Without thinking twice, book Holiday Inn Mayur Vihar for the festive celebrations and have a gala time with your friends and family.





What: Christmas at Holiday Inn Mayur Vihar

When: 23rd to 25th December 2019

Cost: INR 2500 - INR 2700 all-inclusive per person





What: New Year's Eve

When: 31st December 2019

Cost: Cafe on 3 - Rs.7999 per couple

The Kylin Experience - Rs.9999 per couple

Exclusive offer for kids between 5 - 12years - Rs.1299 per kid

Unlimited imported select beverages

All prices are inclusive of taxes.





Where: Holiday Inn, 13 A, Mayur Vihar, District Centre, Delhi -110091

Contact: 886063 4479, 886060 5520









