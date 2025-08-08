Imagine crushing a walnut with your bare hands in just one go. Can you? A 66-year-old man from Hamburg in Germany has done that. And, not just one or two, he cracked open 293 walnuts with his bare hand in one minute while holding a raw egg, setting an amazing Guinness World Record. In a video marking rounds on the Internet, the German man, who goes by the moniker Mr. Hammerhand (as per his Instagram bio), can be seen holding a raw egg in his hand. The clip was seemingly captured at some event, where the man can be seen showcasing his expertise by cracking open the walnuts staged on a row on a table, despite skillfully holding the raw egg.





His remarkable feat of breaking 293 walnuts in 60 seconds while holding a raw egg in his fist set the Guinness World Record. The caption alongside the video read, "66-year-old Mr. Hammerhand just smashed a Guinness World Record in Hamburg! He crushed 293 walnuts with his bare hand in one minute - while holding a raw egg in his striking hand. Faster than 5 hits per second!"





According to the Guinness World Record, the German man, aka Kahrimanovic Muhamed (Bosnia and Herzegovina), achieved the feat by smashing through almost 300 walnuts with his bare hand on April 22.





But when he held the egg in his hand, he could crack open 293 walnuts in one minute, a serial record holder.





Further, in the caption of the video, Mr. Hammerhand revealed, "He broke the previous record held by an Asian superstar and proved that strength, precision, and control have no age limit."





The German man broke the previous record for the most walnuts crushed in one minute, a feat earlier achieved by others with their head and even one without holding the raw egg in their hand.





Before him, the feat was achieved by martial arts master Naveen Kumar S in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, India, in April 2023. He cracked the 273 walnuts with his head in one minute. According to the Guinness World Records, all walnuts were healthy for consumption and were used for donation.





Ahead of that, another martial arts master from Andhra Pradesh, India, named Prabhakar Reddy P, made the record in 2017 by crushing 212 walnuts with his hand in one minute.





We are stunned by the remarkable feat. Aren't you?