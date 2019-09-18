Head To Shang Palace To Savour Street Food Delights From Yunnan's 'Spring City', Kunming

Chefs at Shang Palace have put together an innovative culinary line-up of exotic street food from Kunming

If Chinese cuisine is your thing, read on! Located at the Shangri-La's - Eros Hotel, New Delhi, Shang Palace is a 47-year old legacy that has recently introduced the culinary trail from Yunnan's 'Spring City', Kunming. Kunming, the capital city of Yunnan, is considered as a gourmet's paradise as it is famous for its unique eating culture and the fresh taste of its local street food. The expert chefs at Shang Palace have put together an innovative culinary line-up of exotic street food from Kunming to elevate your dining experience.





The menu highlights Executive Sous Chef Gagandeep Bedi's Yunnan selection that includes Spicy Eight Treasure Stewed Chicken or Vegetable Broth with Homemade Noodles, Kunming Special Spice-Marinated Pot Roast Duck, Traditional Kunming-Style Spicy Minced Pork Pancakes, Steamed Sea Bass in Spicy Sichuan Broth and more. While you have a plethora of interesting options to choose from, we have some recommendations for you.





You could start your evening with Spicy Eight Treasure Stewed Chicken or Vegetable Broth with Homemade Noodles; we tried both the vegetarian and non-vegetarian versions. The warm soup is quite comforting and will give just the right start to your meal! But wait, it's a bit too high on the spice quotient, so watch out! Among their soup offerings, we also sampled Dai Ethnics Kunming-Style Chicken Stewed with Wolf Berry. Moving on to the appetisers and dim sum collection, we tried Sichuan Chili Marinated Wild Mushroom and Leeks Skewers - this delight is sure to make even the most ardent mushroom haters fall in love with its flavours.

If you wish to indulge in something on a lighter note and up for all-things-garlicky, then go for their Steamed Garlic Chives, Corn & Spinach Wonton in Sichuan Chilli Garlic Oil. Non-vegetarians can try their hands at Kunming Special Spiced Marinated Pot Roast Duck - this definitely stood out to be the highlight of our meal as the duck was cooked to perfection with just the right amount of marinade.





Lamb Liver Skewers with Spiced Pepper Salt was another delight that caught our fancy. Pair this delight with Wiki Wiki mocktail, which has a touch of lychee in it! You can also pair your drinks with Yunnan Mushroom & Tofu Wontons with Spicy Herb Tomato Salsa as the pocket-sized delights have got a perfect crisp and complement well with the fiery sauces.







With our tummies almost full, we moved on to the Mains and started with Yunnan-Style Asian Vegetables with Pickle Chilli Garlic Sauce and Hot Stone Pot Rice With Crispy Potato, Pickled Chilli & Yunnan Chilli Chutney. The best part about this hot-pot preparation is the drama associated with it as it is prepared live on your table! Interesting, right? Non-veg lovers can savour Twice Cooked Lamb with Preserved Bamboo Shoots, Chilli and Chives and pair it with Jasmine Sticky Rice with Chicken Cooked in Banana Leaf.





We rounded up our meal with Warm Chocolate Fondant with Banana Caramel Ice-Cream & Lychee Sago that left us so spellbound that we ended up ordering it twice!





You can savour the special Kunming Street Food Menu at Shang Palace from 13 to 21 September 2019.





What: Shang Palace

Where: Lobby Level, Shangri-La's - Eros Hotel, New Delhi, 19 Ashoka Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001

When: Lunch: 12:30 pm - 2:45 pm; Dinner: 7:00 pm - 11:45 pm

For reservations, please call (91 11) 4119 6900







