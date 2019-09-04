New In Town: WITC At CP Brings Together Finest Offerings From Across The Globe

The culinary offerings at WITC have been curated by expert chefs.

Delhi-NCR is home to a plethora of restaurants and cafes that offer a variety of cuisines. While there is absolutely no dearth of restaurants in the city, a new restaurant has sprung up at Connaught Place, wherein it endeavours to offer uncompromising experience to people across the city. Located in the heart of the city, WITC - Soul Kitchen & Bar has opened its fourth outlet in CP with over 17 years of legacy. The culinary offerings at this place have been curated by expert chefs who attempt to cater to the ever-evolving palates.





We visited the CP outlet that comes as a whiff of freshness in a city obsessed with exotic cuisines. WITC brings together the finest offerings from across the globe with its immaculate collection of wine, spirits, choicest tipples and cocktail selection. If you plan to unwind with your friends over some cocktails, this place has curated a special bar and nibble menu to go with drinks. While you have a plethora of interesting options to choose from, we have some recommendations for you.





You could start your evening with Scented Blackcurrant Sherbet and South Indian Gimlet. Both the drinks are sure to quench your thirst and are refreshingly unique. While the former has an over-powering flavour of blackcurrant and kokum, the latter is a delightful combo of sweet and tangy. Among the two, South Indian Gimlet gets thumbs up from us!







You can pair your drinks with bar nibbles like Peppy Peanuts, Shahi Nuts Chaat, Fried Chicken Wings and Aloo Chakna Chaat to name a few. We chose to pair our drinks with a delectable appetiser that gave a perfect start to our meal - Crunchy Dahi Sticks. Stuffed with dense hung curd, these bite-sized nibbles had a crispy outer texture that complemented well with tender stuffing.





If you wish to skip the drinks and want to go for soups instead, we recommend Puree Of Wild Mushroom Soup. Made with porcini, shitake and button mushrooms, this uber comforting soup is served with cigar rolls and oregano dip, which is loaded with flavours. There's a lot on offer for salad lovers as well. The Watermelon and Feta Cheese Salad is a welcome variation among the regular leafy salads that are quite bland to taste. Oh, and this salad is served in a watermelon. Isn't it amazing?!





The appetiser options here are aplenty. If you have a penchant for pan-Asian delights, then gorge on their prawn dim sums and Mushroom Caps. This mushroom-based delight came out to be as a surprise to us for its quirky preparation style! Button mushrooms were stuffed with oodles of melted cheese and loaded with creamy spinach sauce, which was hard to resist.





Among other appetiser options, we also tried Jaituni Tandoori Aloo and Tandoori Shahi Boti Mutton, both of which left us spellbound with their eclectic flavours.





With our tummies almost full, we moved on to the Mains and ordered Teekhe Imli Aloo and Sukha Mutton. While the former was served with masala khasta puri, boondi raita and turned out to be highlight of our meal, the latter failed to make an impression.





The menu also encompasses a good selection of desserts. We rounded up our meal with Gulab Jamun Creme Brulee and Sizzling Brownie, both of which were equally comforting.





Where: WITC, C-11, First Floor, Connaught Place, New Delhi

When: 11:30 am - 1 am

Reservation Number: 9811187555, 011 43222222







