Healthy Breakfast Recipe: Oatmeal, Yogurt And Fruit Medley For A Flavoursome, High-Fibre Meal

Healthy Breakfast Recipe: Layered oatmeal, yogurt and fruits recipe for high-fibre breakfast

Highlights Healthy breakfast is considered crucial for a good start to the day

Oats are one of the best breakfast cereals out there

Yogurt delivers a kick of probiotics with calcium and protein

No matter what you believe about healthy diets, it's very likely that most of us agree on one thing- a healthy breakfast is crucial for a strong start of the day. Breakfast being the first meal of the day may set the tone for the rest of the day. A high-power breakfast with good portions of all essential macro-nutrients may energise you. A healthy breakfast with too many greasy or oily foods may end up making you feel sluggish or may even give you gastric discomfort. There is no single formula for a healthy breakfast that works for everyone, but a general rule of thumb for a good breakfast is that it must be nutritious. A healthy mix of essential macro-nutrients and micro-nutrients in breakfast meals may keep you going through hectic mornings.





The Recipe For A Healthy Breakfast

There are some foods that are commonly acceptable as breakfast foods, for example, cereals, dairy products and fruits. Among the plethora of breakfast cereals available to us, oats is one of the most nutritious and healthy ones. Similarly, a bowl of curd or yogurt for breakfast is customary, as is inclusion of a portion of fruits in the breakfast meal. Our breakfast recipe combines all three foods in a healthy medley of deliciousness and nutrition.





Healthy Breakfast Recipe: Oatmeal and fruits make for a good breakfast combination





Here are the benefits of eating oats, yogurt and fruits for breakfast, respectively:

1. Oats: This high-fibre and high-protein breakfast cereal is ideal for the first meal of the day, because it helps keep your blood sugar levels optimal. The fibre in oats keeps you full till lunchtime while also providing you with the energy to perform all your tasks.





2. Yogurt: A good kick of probiotics with a healthy dose of calcium and protein is all delivered through a portion of this low-calorie food. A bowl of curd may be added to your breakfast for a wholesome meal.





3. Fruits: Whole fruits come with fibre and fruit juice has a lot of micro-nutrients in it. Fruits also contain phytochemicals and antioxidants, which are important to fight inflammation in the body.





Wholesome Breakfast Recipe: Oats, Yogurt And Fruit Breakfast Medley

Healthy Breakfast Recipe: Oatmeal, yogurt and fruits breakfast medley

This recipe is both toothsome and healthy. It doesn't contain any added sugar, has plenty of fibre from oats, fruits and nuts, and is extremely flavourful, due to a mix of fruit juice and cinnamon. Here's the method for preparing this breakfast:





1. Cook oats in apple juice. Adjust the consistency as required.





2. Add cinnamon powder as required and refrigerate the cooked oats.





3. Take a glass jar or simply a glass tumbler and put a layer of the oats at the bottom and flatten it out with a spoon.





4. Add raisins and fruits on top of oats. Then add some plain or flavoured yogurt. You can sweeten the plain yogurt with some honey.





5. Add another layer of fruits and some chopped (and optionally, soaked) nuts. Add more layers of oats and/or yogurt.





For the full recipe and quantities of ingredients, click here. This recipe tastes delicious and is even pleasing to the eyes. Talk about the perfect breakfast meal!







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



