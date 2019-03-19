Boring No More! 4 Delicious Ways Of Sprucing Up Your Breakfast Oatmeal

Highlights Oatmeal is hands down the best breakfast for all ages

Oatmeal is low in calories and loaded with dietary fibre

Dark cocoa, whole egg, caramelised fruit can all spruce up breakfast

Oatmeal is a preferred breakfast meal for people around the world and with good reason. Oats are a whole grain alternative to white bread and processed grains. Moreover, they are incredibly easy to cook with and can be turned into almost anything; from pancakes and cookies to cakes and cupcakes. But the most popular breakfast dish that oats are used in is oatmeal. This is because oatmeal has a minimal cooking time and can be prepared without using so much as even a drop of oil. There are the overnight oats that may be served cold, after soaking in dairy or non-dairy milks of your choice. They are served with a topping of fruits, nuts and honey. Then, there is hot oatmeal, prepared fresh in sweet or savoury form.





A lot of people find a bowl of oatmeal boring for breakfast. But it is in fact, hands down, the best breakfast option for all ages. Oatmeal porridge may appear like an unappetising 'goop' served in a bowl, but the health benefits of eating oatmeal for breakfast far outrun the disadvantage of taste.





Also Read: Oatmeal Diet For Weight Loss: All You Need To Know About This 7-Day Diet





Oatmeal Nutrition: Why Oats Are A Breakfast Superfood!

Oatmeal is incredibly low in calories - a 100 gm portion just contains 68 calories, as per data from the United States Department of Agriculture. They contain ample amount of dietary fibre and contain almost zero saturated fat. Oatmeal also contains good amounts of potassium, vitamin A and vitamin B-6. But, its biggest advantage is for people prone to erratic blood sugar or blood pressure problems. The presence of dietary fibre makes them filling and makes the body release sugar slowly into the blood, preventing any sudden hunger pangs or spikes in blood sugar levels. Although oat groats are the healthiest most intact form of oats; a lot of people opt for rolled, crushed or steel-cut oats as the latter are easier to cook.

Also Read: 11 Best Oatmeal Recipes | Easy Oatmeal Recipes





Oatmeal is one of the healthiest breakfast option for all ages

How To Spruce Up Oatmeal Breakfast:

1. Add Egg To It

Adding an egg to your oatmeal is the easiest and quickest way to sneak in some protein and healthy fats in your breakfast meal. All you have to do is whisk a whole egg in a bowl until it's frothy and light, and add it to your pot of oatmeal while it is cooking. The egg will make your oatmeal less 'goopy' and give it a slightly fluffy texture. You can add some chopped blanched veggies to your whisked egg before tossing it in the oatmeal to make your breakfast more filling.





2. Add Dark Cocoa Powder/Coffee Powder

Give your bowl of oatmeal a delicious chocolate-y twist by adding some good quality cocoa powder to it. The dark chocolate or dark cocoa will add a punch of antioxidants to your breakfast, while instantly giving you a dopamine rush due to that lush chocolate flavour. Make sure you only used high-grade cocoa powder that doesn't contain any added sugars. You can alternatively give your oatmeal a mocha twist, by adding just a little bit of instant coffee powder while cooking it.





Also Read: Start Stocking: 6 Healthy Foods You're Probably Neglecting





Add dark cocoa or coffee to your cold or warm oatmeal

3. Spice it up!

Whether you like it sweet or savoury, adding spices to your oatmeal can make it infinitely more delicious. Sprinkle some cinnamon powder atop the cold oatmeal or add some cinnamon sticks while cooking it. You can also add turmeric, cloves, ginger powder, nutmeg powder, saffron strands etc. You can even add a little bit of a vanilla essence to your oatmeal.





4. Add Caramelised Fruits

Breakfast may be a little early for culinary innovation for most people, but maybe you can try this trick on a weekend. Caramelise some slices or apples, bananas, pears, pineapples etc. in brown sugar and top your cold or hot sweet oatmeal with the fruits. It's the easiest way of turning your oatmeal into a gourmet breakfast!





Caramelise your favourite fruit in brown sugar and top your oatmeal with it

Oatmeal is the most forgiving breakfast and you can experiment as much as you want with it. Sprucing up your breakfast oatmeal in any of these above ways will definitely make your look forward to mornings more than ever!







