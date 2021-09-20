Let's start with what wheatgrass is. Wheatgrass is a form of food produced from the Triticum aestivum plant. It is a super food that is loaded with nutrients and has amazing health benefits. Usually, wheatgrass is consumed in form of fresh juice; however it is also available in powdered form and can be added to your protein shakes and smoothies. It can be consumed as an everyday health tonic and helps keep up an overall health. Besides, fresh wheatgrass juice is also known to help in treating specific diseases.





Also Read: Here's How Wheatgrass Juice May Help You Detox

Here Are 5 Reasons To Drink Wheatgrass Daily:

1. Wheatgrass is a super food

Although wheatgrass is hard to digest, but if it suits, it acts as a superfood. Wheatgrass is packed with a strong combo of nutrients. Its nutritional value is what makes it an extremely useful food for good health. It offers numerous therapeutic benefits and is also known as complete nourishment. The powerful combination of nutrients and vitamins makes wheatgrass a great choice to enhance health and wellbeing. Wheatgrass is loaded with antioxidants, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

It contains:

calcium

iron

magnesium

vitamins A, C, E, K, and B complex

proteins

enzymes

17 amino acids

chlorophyll

phytonutrients

2. It helps in digestion

Wheatgrass is packed with high levels of enzymes which help the body to break down complex food into simpler substances and absorb the nutrients. This helps in digestion.





Wheatgrass has detox effects which clean the intestines. As a result, one experiences less bloating, gas and abdominal discomfort. It also helps in relieving irritable bowel syndrome, constipation and other digestive problems.

3. It can eliminate toxins

The nutrients present abundantly in wheatgrass help the body to get rid of stored toxins and impurities. Like, the chlorophyll present in wheatgrass helps in detoxification of the body and helps in supporting healthy liver function. Once the body is cleansed of all impurities, one may experience a rise in energy levels and overall better health.

4. It boosts immunity system

Wheatgrass boosts the functions of the immune system. It can help the body in fighting and getting rid of infections and diseases. Also, one will feel much better and energetic when the immune system is performing at a great level. Even if one gets diagnosed with some type of illness, having a strong immune system will help him/her in recovering more quickly.

5. It boosts the metabolism

Drinking wheatgrass juice daily can boost the metabolism and help in effective weight loss. Wheatgrass juice is a great choice if one is planning to lose some weight, because wheatgrass is very low in calories and also has no fat.





Wheatgrass is a food which is packed with a number of nutrients. This leads many people to feel fuller for long after having a glass of it. This can ultimately help to reduce cravings and hence, resulting in weight loss.





Tips to Remember





i. One should ensure to buy wheatgrass from a trustworthy supplier only. It may be a reputable health shop. Ask the supplier if the plants from which wheatgrass is taken were grown and cleaned properly and carefully. This helps in eliminating the possibility of harmful bacteria and mould present in the plants.





ii. When one starts to consume wheatgrass for the very first time, start with a small dose and gradually increase the amount in order to meet the recommended requirement. This will help the body to adapt itself to digest wheatgrass.





iii. Wheatgrass is available both in liquid and powdered form. A normal liquid dose should be about 1 ounze. A normal powdered dose should be 1 teaspoon, or about 3 to 5 grams. Drinking a glass of water after consuming wheatgrass would help in reducing the risk for side effects from wheatgrass.





Possible side effects include:

headache

upset stomach

fever

nausea

constipation

The above mentioned symptoms normally go away within 2 to 2.5 weeks, or after the body get adjusted to digesting the wheatgrass.





iv. If one is pregnant or breastfeeding, then she should not consume wheatgrass. In some people allergic reactions are possible, especially in the ones who are allergic to wheat or grass. If one has a celiac disease, blood disorder, or gluten intolerance, then wheatgrass may also affect them differently.











About the author: Ms. Manisha Chopra – Nutritionist, Dietician and Fitness Expert





Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.



