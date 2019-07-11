Here's How Wheatgrass Juice May Help You Detox

Incorporate wheatgrass juice in your diet and detox your body in an effective and efficient way.

With the ever-increasing workload and tight working schedules, most of us get very little time to actually focus on our eating habits. While it is extremely important to focus on that to ensure the body is devoid of any nutritional deficiencies, it also gets imperative to detox the body from time-to-time. Following a detox, regime helps you get rid of harmful toxins from the body that may otherwise have caused a toll on your health. Most people tend to relate and tag detox regimes with salads and greens. However, this may not be entirely true. If you also wish to detox your body in an effective and efficient way, you can do so by incorporating wheatgrass juice in your diet.



Wheatgrass is loaded with essential nutrients









According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Before they form seed heads, young wheat shoots, called wheatgrass, consist of 70 per cent chlorophyll. Wheatgrass supports the immune system, removes toxins from the blood and body tissues, improves digestion, is gluten-free, unlike other forms of wheat, and is high in vitamin C, E, and B-complex., Beta-carotene, calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron, natural enzymes, and amino acids.”

Since wheatgrass is mostly grown in moist conditions, it is quite prone to mould formation. Hence, before you consider making juice out of it, ensure that it is washed thoroughly under running water.





If you're someone who is having wheatgrass juice for the first time, make sure that you consume it within 15-20 minutes of juicing it as it tends to oxidise, which may further lead to nutrient loss.



What actually helps in detoxification is the presence of chlorophyll in the wheatgrass. “Chlorophyll aids detoxification, along with other plant-based nutrients, and is a natural chelator (a substance that helps to draw heavy metals out of our body). In women with breast cancer, wheatgrass juice has been shown to remove the toxic by-products of chemotherapy from their blood. There is also evidence that chlorophyll helps to protect the liver from toxin,” notes the book ‘Healing Foods'.





To help the body absorb the mineral content of wheatgrass, you can have wheatgrass juice with a slice of orange.



