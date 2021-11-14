World Diabetes Day 2021: It is never too late to switch to a healthy diet. And, it is also important to adapt and tweak one's eating habits to the demands of our body and the health conditions that one is dealing with. Of the diseases plaguing the larger population today, diabetes is one of the most prominent and serious ailments that need constant monitoring and regulation. In fact, World Diabetes Day, which is celebrated on 14 November every year, was put in place to spread awareness about the condition and its several impacts on a person's overall health and well-being. Along with medication, it is also important for a person battling diabetes to tailor their diet as per their health condition. And one effective change may be to switch to brown rice.





Brown rice is a rich source of fibre.

The advantages of brown rice are well-documented and experts vouch for the benefits it can offer the human body when consumed in the right manner in specified quantities. Brown rice is a preferred alternative to white rice for those who are trying to regulate their diabetes level and this has largely got to do with the fact that brown rice has a lower Glycaemic Index than white rice.

But what is the Glycaemic Index (GI)? GI is a parameter that measures the impact of a food on blood sugar levels and by how much it raises this level. A high GI food is one that raises blood sugar levels more, while those with medium or low GI does not alter the blood sugar as markedly. Brown rice has lower GI.

So how does brown rice is compared to white rice? According to Harvard Health Publishing, boiled brown rice has a score of 68. This makes it fall under the category of medium GI food. White rice, on the other hand, has a GI of 73 making it a high GI food.





Similarly, brown rice is also high in fibre unlike white rice making it a better option for those who are diabetic. Dr Anju Sood, a Bangalore-based nutritionist, said, “Brown rice is a low glycaemic index food. This suggests that the liberation of sugar from brown rice will not be high after digestion. If the sugars are released slowly, they will be absorbed and eliminated better without causing sudden spikes in your blood sugar levels.” She explained that white rice, on the contrary, as a high GI food releases more sugar content.





Note: If you are a diabetic, please consult a diabetologist before you add anything new to your diet and always practice moderation along with regular exercise.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.