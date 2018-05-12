Here's How You Can Thaw Frozen Foods Like A Pro

Freezing food is an incredibly convenient way to save it
The process of thawing frozen foods can get quite annoying
In a fast-paced lifestyle, a lot of us have started resorting to frozen foods. This is primarily because they are handy and quite easy-to-cook at the same time. Frozen foods tend to have a longer shelf life, and hence they are less likely to get spoilt. Freezing food is an incredibly convenient way to save it; however, it can come with its own set of problems, like defrosting and thawing. If you have been following the traditional way of thawing foods by leaving it on the kitchen slab all day, then you might want to reconsider the same. This practice is quite unsafe and can cause illness in the long run as the disease-causing bacteria or other microorganisms can get exposed to the food. In order to make this process a little simpler, here are few easy ways to safely thaw frozen foods. Read on to know more about them.
Refrigerate
One of the easiest and safest ways to defrost frozen food is by refrigerating it. All you have to do is to just place the frozen food inside the refrigerator and wait for it to get thawed. This method might take some time, so you must plan ahead. One of the plus points of doing this is that, in case you decide not to cook the thawed food, you can just refreeze it without second thoughts.
To thaw the food, submerge the sealed packages of frozen foods in cold water. This process would require little attention as you'd have to change the water every 20 minutes to ensure it stays sufficiently cold. Small frozen packages of meat or poultry can be thawed in less than hour using this method.
Use Microwave
CommentsThis is the speediest method of defrosting food. While thawing the food in a microwave, set it to defrost mode to ensure it is properly thawed and the outer edges are not cooked. However, this method of thawing should be used only if you intend to cook the food immediately after it's thawed.
So, the next time you struggle while thawing frozen foods, bring these easy hacks to your rescue and get going!