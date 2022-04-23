Easter is over and Easter Bunny might have left a bunch of hard-boiled eggs in the wake of this festival. But you don't have to worry about eating those boiled eggs simply blandly. Instead, you can use hard-boiled eggs to cook an amazing egg curry. Why not try the traditional Bengali egg curry? Mindy Kaling is here to serve us a yummy recipe in this regard. She has posted a video of this recipe on Instagram. She captioned it, "Yo that Easter Bunny left hella hard-boiled eggs in this house. Are you into very easy, very delicious Indian recipes you can't find on menus at restaurants? Try my take on Bengali egg curry, one of my favourites from growing up. Tastes great sopped up with roti, naan, rice or heck, even a little toasted sourdough. Enjoy."





Also Read Sabudana Waffles?! This Fusion Indian-American Dish Is Winning Approval Of the Desi Internet





Ingredients:





So how do you make traditional Bengali egg curry? Here are the ingredients you'll need for it.





Potatoes





Tomatoes





Onions





Hard-boiled eggs





Chillies





Salt





Turmeric powder





Black pepper





Oil





Red chilli powder





Ginger





Garlic





Recipe

This is how you can easily make Bengali egg curry:





Step1: Peel the hard-boiled eggs.





Step 2: Marinate the eggs in salt, turmeric powder and black pepper powder.





Step 3: Pour a generous amount of oil into the pan.





Step 4: Fry the marinated eggs in the pan.





Step 5: Dice the potatoes and fry them with the eggs. Add more turmeric powder, red chilli powder and salt to taste.





Step 6: Prepare a tomato puree. Blend chopped tomatoes, ginger and garlic with water. This puree helps to make the curry smoother.





Step 7: Take out the fried eggs and potatoes in a tray.





Step 8: Add bay leaves and crushed cardamom to a pan of oil.





Step 9: Add finely diced onions and fry.





Step 10: Pour the tomato puree into the pan.





Step 11: Put chopped chillies along with red chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder and salt.





Step 12: Let this curry simmer for 10 minutes.





Step 13: Put the fried potatoes and eggs into the pan of curry.





Step 14: Add cilantro to garnish the dish.





Step 15: Serve it hot.





Take a look at Mindy Kaling's video:

We are sure that this traditional Bengali egg curry recipe left you drooling.