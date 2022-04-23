The Indian food culture has managed to find a place in almost every country! Indian food is popularly enjoyed by everybody in the West. If you were to google 'what is the national dish of United Kingdoms?' you'll learn that it is chicken tikka masala! The best way to bring two cultures together is food, that is what is happening everywhere. Indian food is being embraced and influenced by different cultures, resulting in new fusion dishes that are loved by all communities. A lot of food bloggers have popped up all across the world, who are solely focused on doing this. We have had German food blogger cook vegan dal makhani like a pro and an Indian food blogger created samosa pasta rolls! Recently, another fusion dish has caught our attention and we think you should definitely try it.





Mansi, an Indian based in the US, is a vegetarian food blogger who shares her own recipes on Instagram through her profile @vspiceroute. In an attempt to assimilate American food culture with Indian, she created a unique dish called sabudana waffles, a cross between the humble Indian snack sabudana vada and the popular American breakfast waffles. While waffles are generally sweet, this dish is savoury and tastes exactly like sabudana vada. As a matter of fact, the ingredients and the method are almost the same, but only difference is the method of cooking. Rather than frying the sabudana mixture, she cooks it in a waffle maker, giving it a firm and crispy texture. The recipe video has 869k views and over 22k likes. Take a look at the video, below:













Looks delicious, right?! Here's what people said about her fusion Indian-American fusion dish:

















"So good and so perfect for the healthier side when it's not deep fried but no compromise on the crispy putter crust!"











"How cool"











"Love this idea!!"











"Omg what a idea. I definitely gone try this.! Thank you for sharing this recipe!"











"How delicious and creative! Love that it's not deep fried"











