Here's Why Ayurveda Says You Should Avoid Drinking Milk After Having Watermelon

Highlights Summers are here in full swing and so are the delicious summer fruits

Watermelon is one of the healthiest additions you can make to your diet

According to Ayurveda you should not pair milk and watermelon

Watermelons pack a number of health benefits

About melons, 'The Complete Book of Home Remedies' by Dr. Vasant Lad notes, "Eat them alone, or leave them alone", which in other words mean that nutrient-dense melons are not fit to be paired with just anything.But what could possibly go wrong you would think? Milk is packed with nutrients , and watermelons are perhaps one of the most healthy fruits you have ever known. You are right. Individually, they are a treasure trove of health benefits, but teaming them together may not be the best idea.According to Ayurveda expert, Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, "In Ayurveda, the nature of the food holds immense prominence, which is why you should be more mindful before pairing any two foods. Incompatible food combinations often cause a variety of gastric problems. Watermelon and milk are of 'viruddh' or opposite nature. Watermelon is slightly citrusy in nature, while milk is said to be of 'madhur' nature - which is sweet or mild. Hence, teaming them could lead to digestive issues and toxic build up, which could further lead to vomiting or lose motions. Another factor is that watermelon is a rather loaded fruit. Its high fluid content makes it one of the heaviest fruits to have. To have milk or any fluid after that would just lead to increased fluid intake and leave you with a heavy stomach ." So go ahead and make the most of the delicious fruit till it is in the season. However, do keep the things in mind that are noted above.